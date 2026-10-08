Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade Lower; TCS Gains 2%; Paytm, One Mobikwik Slip Over 8% Each

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market opened on a muted note on Thursday, tracking weak global market cues, and cautiousness after the hawkish Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy. Rising US Treasury yields and elevated crude oil prices also continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Sensex opened 29.30 points, or 0.04%, higher at 72,668.00, while the Nifty 50 eased 4.00 points, or 0.02%, to open at 22,599.05. The Bank Nifty index opened at 55,042.90, higher by 12.65 points, or 0.02%.

The selloff i nthe benchmark indices intensified after the market opened.

Broader markets were under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices declined 0.5% each.

Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red, with Nifty Realty, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Banks leading the losses.

The RBI on Wednesday raise repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50%, tightening domestic financial conditions at a time when global markets are already contending with elevated Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors will watch out for the September quarter earnings season beginning today, with the IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its Q2 results today.

Globally, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market declined overnight, as Treasury yields spiked.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.