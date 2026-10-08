Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade Lower; TCS Gains 2%; Paytm, One Mobikwik Slip Over 8% Each
Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red, with Nifty Realty, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Banks leading the losses.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market opened on a muted note on Thursday, tracking weak global market cues, and cautiousness after the hawkish Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy. Rising US Treasury yields and elevated crude oil prices also continue to weigh on sentiment.
The Sensex opened 29.30 points, or 0.04%, higher at 72,668.00, while the Nifty 50 eased 4.00 points, or 0.02%, to open at 22,599.05. The Bank Nifty index opened at 55,042.90, higher by 12.65 points, or 0.02%.
The selloff i nthe benchmark indices intensified after the market opened.
Broader markets were under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices declined 0.5% each.
Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red, with Nifty Realty, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Banks leading the losses.
The RBI on Wednesday raise repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50%, tightening domestic financial conditions at a time when global markets are already contending with elevated Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty.
Investors will watch out for the September quarter earnings season beginning today, with the IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its Q2 results today.
Globally, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market declined overnight, as Treasury yields spiked.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: TCS Share Price Jumps Nearly 3% Ahead of Q2 Results; Stock Down 35% YTD
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price rallied over 2% in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of IT major's second-quarter results for FY27. TCS share price gained as much as 2.78% to Rs 2,142.00 apiece on the BSE.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Paytm, One Mobikwik Systems Shares Slip Over 8% Each
Paytm and One Mobikwik Systems share price slipped over 8% each after sources said traders’ bodies have sought a deferment for UPI MDR’s October 15 rollout and made a proposal to National Payments Corporation of India.
However, the NPCI, in consultation with all stakeholders is yet to take a call on the same, sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday. Traders’ associations want the rollout to be delayed until after the festive season or early next year.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Barring Nifty IT, All Other Sectoral Indices In Red
Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red, with Nifty Realty, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Banks leading the losses.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Midcap, Smallcap Indices Fall 0.4% Each
Broader markets were under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices declined 0.4% each.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex Gains 30 Points, Nifty Opens Near 22,600
The Indian stock market opened on a flat note on Thursday, following weak global market cues.
The Sensex opened 29.30 points, or 0.04%, higher at 72,668.00, while the Nifty 50 eased 4.00 points, or 0.02%, to open at 22,599.05. The Bank Nifty index opened at 55,042.90, higher by 12.65 points, or 0.02%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee Opens 10 Paise Higher At 96.68 Per US Dollar
The Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 96.68 against the US dollar as against Wednesday’s close of 96.78 level.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks To Buy Today: Three Top Picks By Jay Thakkar Of ICICI Securities
Jay Thakkar has recommended three stocks to buy — HDFC Life Insurance Company, Petronet LNG and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) — in the futures segment.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Brent Crude Above $101 On Iran Strike Fears
Brent crude oil prices climbed above $101 a barrel on Thursday, October 8, reversing the previous session's losses as fresh reports of potential US military action against Iran revived fears of further disruption to Middle East oil supplies.
Brent crude prices were last trading at $101.16 a barrel, up 0.96%, after settling at $100.20 in the previous session
Stock Market Today LIVE: Ola Electric Approves Rs 1,000 Crore Rights Issue; Fixes Issue Price At 26% Discount
Ola Electric Mobility has approved the terms of its proposed rights issue to raise nearly Rs 1,000 crore, with the company fixing the issue price at Rs 27 per share. The board, at its meeting on Wednesday, approved the issuance of 37.03 crore partly paid-up equity shares, aggregating to Rs 999.74 crore assuming full subscription and payment of call money, according to an exchange filing.
The rights issue price of Rs 27 comprises a face value of Rs 10 and a premium of Rs 17 per share.
Ola Electric has fixed Oct. 13, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive rights entitlements. Under the approved entitlement ratio, eligible shareholders will be entitled to receive two rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date. The rights issue will open on Oct. 22 and close on Oct. 30, 2026.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 May Face Resistance At 22,750–22,800 Zone
Nifty 50 remains under pressure, with selling pressure emerging at higher levels and the broader technical structure continuing to indicate weakness.
“On the upside, the 22,750–22,800 zone is likely to act as the immediate resistance area. A sustained move above 22,800 could provide some stability and support a recovery toward the 23,000 region. However, failure to reclaim this zone could leave the index vulnerable to renewed selling pressure,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
On the downside, 22,500 remains the immediate support level. A decisive break below 22,500 could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to the 22,400–22,200 zone. The broader setup is likely to remain cautious as long as the Nifty trades below 22,800, while subdued momentum and recent price action continue to signal weakness. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains cautious, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: BofA Bets On 100 Bps More RBI Rate Hike; Goldman, Citi, Kotak See A Shallower Cycle
The Reserve Bank of India's shift to a “calibrated tightening” stance has changed the rate outlook sharply, with brokerages now expecting further hikes but differing on how far the central bank will ultimately go.
Bank of America has reiterated its call for as much as 100 basis points of tightening, while Kotak Securities, Goldman Sachs, Citi and HSBC see a shallower cycle, largely centred around another 50 basis points.
Stock Market Today LIVE: RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 25 Bps, Changes Stance
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50% and changed the policy stance to “calibrated tightening” from ‘neutral’. While the hike itself was widely expected, the change in stance has become the bigger signal for markets. The central bank also raised its growth projection and its inflation estimates for FY27.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 8
Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,49,270 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 2,23,600 per kg on Thursday, Oct. 8. 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,831 per 10 gm while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,06,830 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Rise; brent Above $101/Bbl
Crude oil prices gained after reports that the US plans strike options against Iran before the midterm elections. Brent crude futures rallied 1.16% to $101.36 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 1.02%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US Fed Meeting Minutes Signal Another Rate Hike
The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee September 15-16 meeting showed that all 19 Federal Reserve officials backed the decision to raise interest rates. “Most participants assessed that another increase in the target range for the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate by year end,” the minutes said.
Stock Market Today LIVE: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 8
From Asian markets, Wall Street recap, Commodity check to stocks to watch, here’s all you need to know ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Ends Lower As Yields Spike
US stock market ended lower on Wednesday as the long-dated US Treasury yields resumed upside.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 341.11 points, or 0.66%, to 51,180.17, while the S&P 500 fell 17.18 points, or 0.22%, to 7,801.75. The Nasdaq Composite closed 61.19 points, or 0.22%, lower at 27,538.69.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Fall; Nikkei, Kospi Down Up To 1%
Asian stock markets traded lower on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street on higher US Treasury yields. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.02% while the Topix slipped 1.47%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.75% and the Kosdaq rose 0.28%. Mainland China and Hong Kong shares were little changed in early trading.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Muted Start For Market
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,612 level, a discount of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower
The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking weak global market cues, and cautiousness after the hawkish Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy. Rising US Treasury yields and elevated crude oil prices also continue to weigh on sentiment.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.