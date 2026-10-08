Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 8

Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,49,270 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 2,23,600 per kg on Thursday, Oct. 8, at around 6:10 a.m.

22K gold was at Rs 1,36,831 per 10 gm while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,06,830 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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On Wednesday, Oct. 7, MCX gold futures expiring Dec. 4 again slipped below the Rs 1,50,000 mark and closed at Rs 1,49,103 as higher treasury yields in the US and a firm US dollar continue to weigh on the yellow metal.

MCX silver futures with Dec. expiry declined sharply during the previous session, and finally closed at RS 2,23,561 per kg.

In the early session on Thursday, Oct. 8, both the precious metals also slumped in the international market, with COMEX gold declining around 0.18% to trade at $4,133.2 per ounce, while the COMEX silver was down 0.48% to $60.005 per ounce at around 01:08 a.m. GMT.

Also read: Glitter Fades? Spot Gold Hits Two-Month Low As Strong Dollar, High Yields Weighs On Safe-Haven Appeal

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,49,000 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,48,750 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,49,440 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,48,810 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,49,120 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,49,240 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,583; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,36,354; Chennai at Rs 1,36,987; Kolkata at Rs 1,36,409; Bengaluru at Rs 1,36,693; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,36,803 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,23,190 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,22,810 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,23,840 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,22,900 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,23,370 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,23,550 per kg

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