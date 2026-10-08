TCS Q2 Results: IT Giant Declares Rs 12 Interim Dividend, Check Record Date

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12, after posting its financial results for the second quarter of FY27. The record date for determining those eligible for the dividend's payout is Oct. 14. The dividend will be paid out by Oct. 30, 2026 to the eligible shareholders.
"The second interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, which is the record date fixed for this purpose," the filing said.
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TCS also announced its results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, with profit and revenue in-line with analyst estimates. The IT firm saw a rise of 4% in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore, as compared to Rs 13,349 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue also rose marginally to Rs 73,188 crore.
TCS Q2 Results - Cons, QoQ
- Net profit up 4% at Rs 13,884 crore vs Rs 13,349 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 73,188 crore vs Rs 72,275 crore QoQ
- EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 17,553 crore vs Rs 17,317 crore QoQ
- EBIT margin at 24% vs 24.38% QoQ
TCS Q2 Results vs Estimates
- Net profit at Rs 13,884 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,788 crore
- Revenue at Rs 73,188 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,026 crore
- EBIT at Rs 17,553 crore vs estimate of Rs 17,805 crore
- EBIT margin at 24% vs estimate of 24.38%
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Segment-wise Numbers
- CC revenue growth at 0.5% QoQ
- International revenue grew 1.2% QoQ in CC terms
- BFSI revenue grew 2.5% QoQ in CC terms
- Manufacturing revenue grew 3.1% QoQ in CC terms
- Technology & Services revenue grew 3.1% QoQ in CC terms
- Annualised AI revenue at $3.1 billion, crossing 10% of revenue
- Q2 total contract value (TCV) at $9.6 billion.
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