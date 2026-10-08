TCS Q2 Results: IT Giant Declares Rs 12 Interim Dividend, Check Record Date

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12, after posting its financial results for the second quarter of FY27. The record date for determining those eligible for the dividend's payout is Oct. 14. The dividend will be paid out by Oct. 30, 2026 to the eligible shareholders.

"The second interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, which is the record date fixed for this purpose," the filing said.

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TCS also announced its results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, with profit and revenue in-line with analyst estimates. The IT firm saw a rise of 4% in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore, as compared to Rs 13,349 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue also rose marginally to Rs 73,188 crore.

TCS Q2 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit up 4% at Rs 13,884 crore vs Rs 13,349 crore QoQ

Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 73,188 crore vs Rs 72,275 crore QoQ

EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 17,553 crore vs Rs 17,317 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 24% vs 24.38% QoQ

TCS Q2 Results vs Estimates

Net profit at Rs 13,884 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,788 crore

Revenue at Rs 73,188 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,026 crore

EBIT at Rs 17,553 crore vs estimate of Rs 17,805 crore

EBIT margin at 24% vs estimate of 24.38%

ALSO READ: TCS Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates; Dividend Declared

Segment-wise Numbers

CC revenue growth at 0.5% QoQ

International revenue grew 1.2% QoQ in CC terms

BFSI revenue grew 2.5% QoQ in CC terms

Manufacturing revenue grew 3.1% QoQ in CC terms

Technology & Services revenue grew 3.1% QoQ in CC terms

Annualised AI revenue at $3.1 billion, crossing 10% of revenue

Q2 total contract value (TCV) at $9.6 billion.

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