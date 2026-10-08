Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Q2 Results Live: Market Bullish? TCS Shares Jump Over 2%

TCS Q2 Results Live: Track the earnings announcement, dividend decision, management commentary, key financial metrics and TCS share price reaction here.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
TCS Q2 Results Live: Market Bullish? TCS Shares Jump Over 2%
TCS Q2 results Live updates.
18 minutes ago

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is set to announce its September quarter results on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The results will likely be announced post-market hours. 

NDTV Profit will bring you the live coverage for all things earnings, markets, and TCS; so stay tuned!

Oct 08, 2026 09:24 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TCS Results Live: Market Seems Happy!

TCS shares opened over 1% higher ahead of its Q2 results today. The shares went on to climb further and traded nearly 3% higher at Rs 2,133.30. 

Oct 08, 2026 09:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TCS Results Live: September Performance Over The Years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its second-quarter results for FY27 on Thursday, with the IT major coming into the earnings season after a difficult year for technology stocks.

A look at TCS' performance during the September quarter over the last five years shows how sharply the growth environment has changed, from double-digit expansion in the post-pandemic period to muted growth in recent quarters. 

TCS' Q2 performance was particularly strong in fiscal 2023. Revenue rose 8.6% year-on-year in dollar terms and 15.4% in constant currency, while operating margin stood at 24%. Net income was largely flat at $1.3 billion as wage and supply-side pressures weighed on profitability. The company had then described demand as strong across industries and geographies.

Read more here

Oct 08, 2026 08:47 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Introduction

Hello corporate biscuits! This is Khushi, and as the earnings season begins I am back to keep you updated with every detail that matters. 

Grab some coffee, and stay tuned!

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Hormuz Closed? US Rejects Iran's Claim, Says 20 Million Barrels Of Crude Moving

Hormuz Closed? US Rejects Iran's Claim, Says 20 Million Barrels Of Crude Moving

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com