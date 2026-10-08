TCS Q2 Results Live: Market Bullish? TCS Shares Jump Over 2%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its second-quarter results for FY27 on Thursday, with the IT major coming into the earnings season after a difficult year for technology stocks.

A look at TCS' performance during the September quarter over the last five years shows how sharply the growth environment has changed, from double-digit expansion in the post-pandemic period to muted growth in recent quarters.

TCS' Q2 performance was particularly strong in fiscal 2023. Revenue rose 8.6% year-on-year in dollar terms and 15.4% in constant currency, while operating margin stood at 24%. Net income was largely flat at $1.3 billion as wage and supply-side pressures weighed on profitability. The company had then described demand as strong across industries and geographies.

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