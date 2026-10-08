TCS Q2 Results Live: Market Bullish? TCS Shares Jump Over 2%
TCS Q2 Results Live: Track the earnings announcement, dividend decision, management commentary, key financial metrics and TCS share price reaction here.
IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is set to announce its September quarter results on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The results will likely be announced post-market hours.
NDTV Profit will bring you the live coverage for all things earnings, markets, and TCS; so stay tuned!
TCS Results Live: Market Seems Happy!
TCS shares opened over 1% higher ahead of its Q2 results today. The shares went on to climb further and traded nearly 3% higher at Rs 2,133.30.
TCS Results Live: September Performance Over The Years
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its second-quarter results for FY27 on Thursday, with the IT major coming into the earnings season after a difficult year for technology stocks.
A look at TCS' performance during the September quarter over the last five years shows how sharply the growth environment has changed, from double-digit expansion in the post-pandemic period to muted growth in recent quarters.
TCS' Q2 performance was particularly strong in fiscal 2023. Revenue rose 8.6% year-on-year in dollar terms and 15.4% in constant currency, while operating margin stood at 24%. Net income was largely flat at $1.3 billion as wage and supply-side pressures weighed on profitability. The company had then described demand as strong across industries and geographies.
Read more here.
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