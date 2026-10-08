Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS Gains 3% Ahead Of Earnings; GM Breweries, Grand Oak Among 7 Companies' In Focus

Q2 FY27 Results Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GM Breweries, Grand Oak, Ind Bank Housing, K&R Rail, Lotus Chocolate Company and Onix Solar Energy are among the companies set to announce their Q2 FY27 results today, October 8, 2026.

TCS will be the key earnings event to watch, with the country's largest IT services company expected to post modest sequential growth amid a mixed demand environment.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for all the key earnings announcements, financial numbers, management commentary and market reaction through the day.