Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS Gains 3% Ahead Of Earnings; GM Breweries, Grand Oak Among 7 Companies' In Focus
Q2 Earnings Live Updates: TCS will be the key earnings event to watch, with the country's largest IT services company expected to post modest sequential growth amid a mixed demand environment.
Q2 FY27 Results Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GM Breweries, Grand Oak, Ind Bank Housing, K&R Rail, Lotus Chocolate Company and Onix Solar Energy are among the companies set to announce their Q2 FY27 results today, October 8, 2026.
TCS will be the key earnings event to watch, with the country's largest IT services company expected to post modest sequential growth amid a mixed demand environment.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for all the key earnings announcements, financial numbers, management commentary and market reaction through the day.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Top Gainer On Both BSE, NSE
TCS is currently the top gainer on both BSE 30-share Sensex Index as well as NSE Nifty 50 index.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Buzzing In Trade Ahead Of Earnings, Top Gainer On BSE
- TCS shares were trading higher in trade on Thursday.
- Currently, the shares were trading nearly 3% higher at Rs 2,136 apiece.
- The 52-week high is 3,336.70, while 52-week low is Rs 1,976.
Q2 Results Live: Headcount, Data Centre Business And Margin Outlook In Focus
- Investors will monitor headcount additions, demand trends in the data centre business, and any impact from AI-led productivity gains.
- Updates on hiring, utilisation, wage costs and margin sustainability will be key talking points during the management commentary.
- Any commentary on pricing pressure from AI adoption and large transformation deals will also be closely watched.
Q2 Results Live: AI Revenue, Pricing Trends Key Monitorables For TCS
- A major focus area for investors will be TCS' AI business, which had reached an annualised revenue run-rate of $2.6 billion in Q1 FY27, up 13.6% QoQ.
- Analysts will seek updates on AI-related demand, monetisation, pricing trends and potential margin implications.
- The company's AI revenue run-rate has grown steadily from $1.5 billion at its December 2025 Analyst Day to $2.6 billion in Q1 FY27.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Deal Wins Seen At $10 Billion In Q2
- Analysts expect TCS' Q2 deal wins to be around $10 billion, compared with $9.5 billion in Q1 FY27.
- Investors will closely track management commentary on discretionary spending trends, BFSI demand, and the demand environment in major markets.
- Commentary around the impact of the Middle East conflict and slower demand recovery on organic growth will also remain in focus.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Seen Posting Modest Revenue Growth In Q2
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to report 0.5%-0.8% constant-currency growth for Q2 FY27, with Bloomberg consensus estimating revenue at Rs 73,026 crore, up 1% QoQ from Rs 72,275 crore.
- Net profit is estimated at Rs 13,788 crore, up 3.3% QoQ, while EBIT is seen rising 2.8% to Rs 17,805 crore.
- EBIT margin is expected to improve 42 basis points to 24.38%.
Q2 Results Live: GM Breweries, Lotus Chocolate, Grand Oak Among Companies Reporting Today
- Besides TCS, companies scheduled to announce Q2 FY27 results on Oct. 8 include GM Breweries, Grand Oak, Ind Bank Housing, K&R Rail Engineering, Lotus Chocolate Company and Onix Solar Energy.
- However, TCS remains the marquee earnings event of the day and is expected to set the tone for the upcoming IT earnings season.
Q2 Results Live: Deal Wins, AI Execution And BFSI Outlook Key Monitorables For TCS
- Analysts expect quarterly deal wins worth $9-10 billion for TCS.
- Investors will watch commentary on BFSI demand, North America and Europe trends, manufacturing recovery, and AI-led productivity initiatives.
- Management's outlook on the second phase of the BSNL project and deal conversion pipeline will also remain in focus.
Q2 Results Live: Brokerages See Modest Constant-Currency Growth For TCS
- Brokerages expect TCS' constant-currency revenue growth to be in the 0.4%-0.8% QoQ range.
- Jefferies expects 0.6% CC growth, Citi sees 0.7%, while JP Morgan estimates 0.4% growth.
- ICICI Securities, HSBC and Systematix expect growth of around 0.6%, 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Revenue, Profit Seen Rising Sequentially In Q2
- According to Bloomberg estimates, TCS revenue is expected to rise 1.2% QoQ to Rs 73,152 crore from Rs 72,275 crore.
- EBIT is projected at Rs 17,802 crore, up 2.8% QoQ, while EBIT margin is seen improving to 24.33% from 24%.
- Net profit is estimated to increase 3.3% QoQ to Rs 13,794 crore from Rs 13,349 crore.
Q2 Results Live: TCS To Announce Q2 FY27 Earnings Today
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its Q2 FY27 results after market hours on Oct. 8.
- The company will hold its earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. IST following the results announcement.
- Investors will closely track management commentary on demand trends, BFSI spending, AI adoption and key geography performance.
Q2 Results Live: Welcome To NDTV Profit’s Live Coverage Of September QTR Earnings
Q2 Results Live: Welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings season. TCS, GM Breweries, Grand Oak, Ind Bank Housing, K&R Rail, Lotus Chocolate Company and Onix Solar Energy are among the companies set to announce their Q2 FY27 results today.
Stay with us for real-time earnings updates, key financial numbers, management commentary and the latest developments as companies report their quarterly performance.
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