TCS Share Price Jumps Nearly 3% Ahead of Q2 Results; Stock Down 35% YTD

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price rallied over 2% in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of IT major's second-quarter results for FY27. TCS share price gained as much as 2.78% to Rs 2,142.00 apiece on the BSE.

TCS will announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, after trading hours on Thursday. The company has scheduled an earnings conference call at 7 p.m. IST, during which its leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions from investors.

The company's board is scheduled to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six-month period ended Sept. 30, 2026.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Investors will be closely watching the results for the company's performance during the second quarter of FY27.

TCS Second Interim Dividend

Along with the financial results, the board will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for equity shareholders. If declared, the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners as on October 14, 2026, which has been fixed as the record date.

TCS Q1 Result (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 2.7% to Rs 13,349 crore versus Rs 13,718 crore.

Revenue up 2.2% to Rs 72,275 crore versus Rs 70,698 crore.

Ebit down 3.1% to Rs 17,317 crore versus Rs 17,870 crore.

Margin at 24% versus 25.3%.

TCS Share Price Movement

The IT giant's share price has been under pressure for quite a long time. TCS stock price has lost more than 30% in one year, while it shed 35% in 2026 itself.

At 9:35 AM, TCS share price was trading 1.88% higher at Rs 2,123.25 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read: Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS Earnings Eyed; GM Breweries, Grand Oak Among 7 Companies Reporting Today

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.