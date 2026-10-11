Corporate Actions This Week: TCS, Ola Electric, Anand Rathi & More In Focus | Full List

Several listed companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Ola Electric Mobility, Anand Rathi Wealth and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company are set for major corporate actions in the coming week, with ex-dates between October 12 to October 16, 2026.

These corporate actions include dividend payout, bonus issue, right issue, stock split and shares consolidation.

Dividend

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

TCS will trade ex-dividend of Rs 12 per share on Wednesday, October 14.

Vedanta will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share on Wednesday, October 14.

Anand Rathi Wealth will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share on Thursday, October 15.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company will trade ex-dividend of Rs Rs 2 per share on Friday, October 16.

READ | 10 Biggest Takeaways From TCS Q2 Results, Earnings Call: AI, Margins, Growth And What's Next

Right Issue Of Equity Shares

A rights issue of equity shares is a corporate action when listed firm raises capital by offering the right to purchase additional shares to the existing shareholders at a discounted price in proportion to their shareholding.

The ex-date for Ola Electric Mobility's right issue of equity shares is Tuesday, October 13.

Continental Controls's ex-date for right issue of equity shares is Wednesday, October 14.

The ex-date for Shivam Autotech's right issue of equity shares is Thursday, October 15.

Shraddha Prime Projects' ex-date for right issue of equity shares is Thursday, October 15.

Stock Split

A stock split is a corporate action when a company issues additional shares to shareholders, with the aim to boost liquidity as the price of the shares decreases after the split.

Samor Reality has fixed Thursday, October 15 as the ex-date for a stock split from Rs 10 face value to Rs 2.

Bansal Wire Industries has fixed Friday, October 16 as the ex-date for a stock split from Rs 5 face value to Re 1.

READ | TCS Withholds Quarterly Bonus For Senior Staff; Junior Employees To Get Full Payout: Report

Bonus Issue

Bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are given to existing shareholders.

JOJO announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. The ex-date for the bonus issue is Monday, October 12.

Consolidation Of Shares

Also known as a reverse stock split, consolidation of shares is a corporate action when a firm reduces its total number of outstanding shares by combining existing shares into a single share.

The ex-date for AvenuesAI's consolidation of shares is Tuesday, October 13.

The ex-date for Noble Polymers consolidation of shares is Friday, October 16.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.