TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth Among Firms To Announce Q1 Results Today

A total of ten companies will unveil their Q1FY27 financial results on Thursday, July 9. The earnings will be closely tracked by investors and analysts seeking a clearer picture of how the businesses performed in the April–June period.

Several of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts.

Important companies that will declare quarterly results today include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries Ltd., and Eimco Elecon (India).

Q1 Results Today: Full List Of Companies

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Asian Hotels (East), Anand Rathi Wealth, Cupid Breweries and Distilleries, Eimco Elecon (India), GM Breweries, Gujarat Hotels, Sidh Automobiles, Supreme Infrastructure India and Tata Consultancy Services.

ALSO READ: TCS Dividend Watch: Can IT Giant Beat Street Estimates After Three Straight Q1 Misses?

Tata Consultancy Services Q1FY27 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 22, TCS said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 9 to approve the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 Results Preview: What Analysts Expect, Dividend Expectations, Date, Time, Share Price

Tata Consultancy Services Q4 Results Highlights

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported its Q4 FY26 results with a consolidated net profit of ₹13,718 crore, a 29% QoQ jump, and revenue of ₹70,698 crore (up 5.4% QoQ). The company secured a massive Total Contract Value (TCV) of $12 billion and declared a final dividend of ₹31 per share.

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 Preview: Will Salary Hikes, Hiring, Attrition And AI Dominate Earnings Call? Here's What To Expect

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1FY27 Results: Date

Anand Rathi Wealth will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 9 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 Results Highlights

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd reported its Q4 FY26 financial results, showcasing consolidated revenue from operations at ₹287.82 crore (a 29.6% year-on-year increase) and a net profit of ₹103.08 crore (a 40.5% surge). The wealth management firm also declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share alongside a 1:1 bonus share issue.

GM Breweries Q1FY27 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated June 23, GM Breweries said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 9 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

GM Breweries Q4 Results Highlights

The liquor company reported a 10.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 54 crore, compared with Rs 60.5 crore last year. The decline came even as revenue and operating performance saw an uptick. Consolidated revenue for GM Breweries in the fourth quarter rose as much as 19.5% to Rs 202 crore, from 169 crore from the corresponding period last year, whereas EBITA jumped 82.5% to Rs 52.4 crore. GM Breweries Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.