Tata Technologies Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 5% To Rs 171 Crore As Margins Contract

Tata Technologies announced July to September quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, October 14. The company's net profit slipped 5.19% to Rs 171 crore in the quarter from Rs 181 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue rose 2% to Rs 1,699 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 1,665 crore in the Q1FY27. In terms of oeprations, EBIT fell 1.2% to Rs 219 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal from Rs 222 crore in first quarter. EBIT margin contracted to 12.9% quarter-on-quarter from 13.3%.

Speaking on Q2 show and outlook, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Warren Harris said "We remain confident in delivering strong double-digit growth for the full year, supported by robust demand, ongoing program ramp-ups, and healthy pipeline conversion."

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He added, "Through our leadership in product realization, growing full-vehicle development capabilities, expanding Aerospace presence, and AI-native transformation, we believe Tata Technologies is becoming a highly differentiated engineering and technology partner, well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth."

Tata Technologies (Q2 FY27, QoQ)

Net profit down 5.19% to Rs 171 crore from Rs 181 crore.

Revenue up 2% to Rs 1,699 crore from Rs 1,665 crore.

EBIT down 1.2% to Rs 219 crore from Rs 222 crore.

EBIT margin at 12.9% versus 13.3% QoQ.

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