ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 15%; Dividend Of Rs 7/Share Declared

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. reported a 15.4% increase in net profit to Rs 946 crore for its second-quarter results, compared to Rs 820 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday.

The company's Net Premium Earned rose 17.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,652 crore from Rs 5,652 crore a year ago.

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The insurer also announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

"The board of directors also approved declaration and payment of an interim dividend of 7 /-per equity share i.e. at the rate of 70% of face value of 10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2027," the filing said.

The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the dividend payout is Oct. 23, 2026.

"The interim dividend shall be paid to those equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear in the register of members of the company or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, being record date fixed for this purpose," the filing stated.

The dividend will be paid to the eligible equity shareholders of the firm on Nov. 12, 2026.

"The interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company on or before Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source at applicable rate," the filing added.

ICICI Lombard Highlights (Q2 FY27, YoY)

Net profit up 15.4% to Rs 946 crore from Rs 820 crore.

Net premium earned up 17.7% to Rs 6,652 crore from Rs 5,652 crore.

To pay interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

ICICI Lombard Share Price Movement

Share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, saw a 1.25% increase to settle at Rs 1,713, compared to a 0.44% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,685.80, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,691.80. During today's trading session, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 1,681.00 to Rs 1,753.30.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,423.10 and a high of Rs 2,064.90. On the performance front, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd share price is down 7.65% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd is Rs 92,610.01 crore, with a P/E ratio of 68.30.

(This is a developing story.)

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