Tata Mutual Fund Curbs Large Inflows Into Gold ETFs Amid Record Surge in Demand

Tata Mutual Fund has imposed fresh restrictions on large investments into its gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings, joining a growing number of asset managers responding to an unprecedented surge in investor demand for the asset class, Bloomberg reported.

The move comes as Indian investors increasingly turn to gold ETFs for portfolio diversification amid volatile equity markets and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

According to industry data, net inflows into gold ETFs reached Rs 68,867 crore in FY26, marking a 364% increase from a year earlier. The category accounted for nearly 10% of total mutual fund inflows during the period, underscoring the growing appeal of gold-linked investment products.

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To manage the sharp rise in subscriptions, several asset management companies have introduced caps on lump-sum investments and monthly contributions through gold ETF Fund of Funds (FoFs).

Tata Mutual Fund is the latest to implement such measures, citing operational considerations and the need to ensure efficient fund management, Bloomberg reported.

Gold ETFs have gained traction among retail investors because they offer exposure to the precious metal without the challenges associated with physical ownership, such as storage and purity verification. The products also provide liquidity, transparency and relatively low entry costs, making them a popular hedge against market volatility.

Tata Mutual Fund offers investors two routes to gain exposure to gold ETFs. The direct ETF route requires a demat account and typically carries lower expense ratios. Alternatively, investors can access gold ETFs through FoFs, which allow participation via systematic investment plans (SIPs) or lump-sum investments without the need for a demat account.

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The restrictions are not indicative of weakening investor appetite for gold. Instead, they reflect a proactive effort by fund managers to maintain operational efficiency and fund performance as inflows continue to accelerate, according to Bloomberg.

Investors should evaluate whether gold ETFs align with their broader financial objectives, asset-allocation strategy and risk profile before making investment decisions.

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