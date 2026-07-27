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Tata Consumer Shares May Rally 18%, Says DRChoksey After Q1 Results — Check Target Price

The brokerage believes that Tata Consumer is well positioned to deliver sustainable earnings compounding over the next 3-5 years, supported by the increasing contribution of high-growth businesses, a credible margin expansion roadmap, and continued premiumisation of its portfolio.

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Tata Consumer Shares May Rally 18%, Says DRChoksey After Q1 Results — Check Target Price
TCPL's differentiated trust-led category expansion strategy, extensive distribution network, and disciplined innovation engine provide a long runway for market share gains across multiple food and beverage categories.
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Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Brokerage firm Deven Choksey Research has retained its 'Buy' rating on Tata Consumer Products Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1,301, implying an upside potential of around 18% from the current market price of Rs 1,101.

The brokerage believes the company is undergoing a structural transformation from a legacy tea and salt player into a diversified, high-growth FMCG platform.  

According to the brokerage, Tata Consumer's growth businesses now contribute 36% of India revenues, compared with just 8% in FY21, and are growing at a robust pace of 30-50%. This shift toward higher-margin food and beverage categories is expected to drive both revenue growth and profitability over the coming years.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Tata Consumer Products Q1.pdf
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ALSO READ: Dr. Lal PathLabs Gets Higher Target Price After Robust Q1, Yet ICICI Securities Downgrades Rating — Here's Why

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