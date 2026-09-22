Swastika Infra IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of September 23 Opening

The Rs 160.88 crore IPO of Swastika Infra opens for subscription on Sept. 23 and closes on Sept. 25, 2026. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Swastika Infra stood at Rs 9.5, indicating an estimated listing gain of nearly 5.14%.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Here are the key Swastika Infra IPO details investors should know before subscribing.

Swastika Infra IPO GMP Today

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Swastika Infra IPO was reported at Rs 9.5 as of 11 a.m. on Sept. 22. With the upper price band of Rs 185, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 194.5 (upper end of IPO price band + today's GMP). This implies a GMP-implied listing premium of 5.14% over the issue price.

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Swastika Infra IPO Details

Swastika Infra IPO is a book build issue of Rs 160.88 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 69.46 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 128.50 crore and offer for sale of 17.50 lakh shares worth Rs 32.38 crore.

The price band is set between Rs 175 and Rs 185 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 81 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,985 at the upper end of the price band.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Swastika Infra RHP.

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Swastika Infra IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 23

Bidding window closes: Sept. 25

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 28

Refund initiation: Sept. 29

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 29

Listing date: Sept. 30

Swastika Infra IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Funding of incremental working capital requirements of the company (Rs 90 crore)

2. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Swastika Infra Company Financials

The company's total income rose 43% year-on-year in FY26, while PAT increased 51% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Swastika Infra reported:

Total income: Rs 505.57 crore, compared with Rs 352.60 crore in FY25

Rs 505.57 crore, compared with Rs 352.60 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 41.43 crore, up from Rs 27.45 crore

Rs 41.43 crore, up from Rs 27.45 crore EBITDA: Rs 70.85 crore versus Rs 43.89 crore a year earlier

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About Swastika Infra Ltd.

Incorporated in August 2019, Swastika Infra Limited is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company specialising in power transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure projects. The company provides turnkey EPC solutions covering the supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of power infrastructure.

Its key areas of work include underground cabling, construction of Gas Insulated Substations (GIS), Air Insulated Substations (AIS) and Grid Substations, rural and urban electrification, street lighting and renewable energy works.

The company's projects involve installation of power transformers, circuit breakers, ring main units and other electrical infrastructure required for power distribution.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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