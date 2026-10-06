Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Godrej Consumer, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SRIT India & More

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Godrej Consumer, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank will be in focus on Tuesday. In addition the shares of SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home will list on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Result To Watch

Karamtara Engineering , Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems, Asset Reconstruction Company

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Earnings

Steamhouse India (Q1, QoQ)

Revenue down 7.1% to Rs 128.6 crore

EBITDA up 17% to Rs 30.9 crore

EBITDA margin at 24% vs 19.1%

Net profit up 29.8% to Rs 18.3 crore

LCC Projects (Q1, YoY)

Revenue down 15.1% to Rs 802.6 crore

EBITDA down 6.4% to Rs 119.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.9% vs 13.5%

Net profit down 17.1% to Rs 63.7 crore

READ | Trade Setup For Oct 6: Nifty Resistance At 22,600 As Bearish Momentum Pauses

Business Updates

Hi-Tech Pipes | Q2 Business Update

Sales volume up 32% YoY at 1.65 lakh MT.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Q2 Business Update

Total average deposits up 18.8% YoY at Rs 6.06 lakh crore

Net average advances up 22.1% YoY at Rs 5.47 lakh crore

Average CASA up 14.2% YoY at Rs 2.26 lakh crore

Metropolis Health | Q2 Business Update

Revenue up 15% YoY driven by double-digit growth in patient and test volumes.

TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments emerge as fastest-growing businesses.

EBITDA margin improves YoY and QoQ.

Trent | Q2 Business Update

Standalone revenue up 23% YoY to Rs 5,788 crore.

Added 10 Westside and 11 Zudio stores in Q2.

Total store count at 1,342 as of Sept. 30.

Godrej Consumer Products | Q2 Business Update

Expects another strong quarter in Q2.

Consolidated revenue growth seen in high teens.

Consolidated volume growth seen in high single digits.

Consolidated EBITDA growth seen in double digits.

Standalone revenue growth seen in teens.

READ | Godrej Consumer Q2 Update: Palm Oil, Crude Inflation Trigger 'Calibrated Pricing Actions'

Axis Bank | Q2 Business Update

Gross advances up 22.7% YoY at Rs 13.85 lakh crore

Total deposits up 20.7% YoY at Rs 14.52 lakh crore

Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore

IndusInd Bank | Q2 Business Update

Net advances up 11.2% YoY at Rs 3.62 lakh crore

Deposits up 10.1% YoY at Rs 4.29 lakh crore

Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 33,627 crore

AWL Agri Business | Q2 Business Update

Volume growth up 12% YoY in Q2

Revenue growth up 24% YoY in Q2

Food & FMCG revenue growth up 33% YoY

Wheat and rice businesses delivered robust growth

Edible oil volumes up 3% YoY

Industry Essentials volumes up 25% YoY

Stocks In News

Axis Bank: Sanjeev Moghe resigns as Group Head, Branch Banking South; effective Oct. 30.

Sanjeev Moghe resigns as Group Head, Branch Banking South; effective Oct. 30. Juniper Hotels: Signs binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire Khopoli hotel for Rs 248 crore.

Signs binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire Khopoli hotel for Rs 248 crore. JSW Energy: Adds 1,694 MW capacity since April; total installed capacity rises to 15.1 GW.

Adds 1,694 MW capacity since April; total installed capacity rises to 15.1 GW. BGR Energy Systems: Signs master restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Co; outstanding debt at Rs 3,736 crore.

Signs master restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Co; outstanding debt at Rs 3,736 crore. Schaeffler India : Expects exports to remain at 15%-20% of revenue as domestic business continues growing 14%-15%.

Expects exports to remain at 15%-20% of revenue as domestic business continues growing 14%-15%. Marico: Acquires additional 24% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 1,012 crore; stake rises to 84.09%; to acquire remaining 14.1% stake in July 2027.

Acquires additional 24% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 1,012 crore; stake rises to 84.09%; to acquire remaining 14.1% stake in July 2027. Zydus Lifesciences: Partners with MSN to launch Riociguat Tablets in the US for treatment of recurrent CTEPH.

READ | Trent Q2 Update: Revenue Rises 23% To Rs 5,788 Crore; Zudio Crosses 1,000-Store Mark

IPO Listing

Shah Investor's Home

IPO subscribed 38.12 times

Subscribed 19.26 times in the retail category

28.05 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)

95.54 times in the NII category

SRIT India

SRIT India IPO subscribed 125.16 times

Subscribed 63.70 times in the retail category

91.84 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)

312.99 times in the NII category

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