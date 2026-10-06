Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Godrej Consumer, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SRIT India & More

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Godrej Consumer, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank will be in focus on Tuesday. In addition the shares of SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home will list on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Result To Watch
Karamtara Engineering , Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems, Asset Reconstruction Company
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Earnings
Steamhouse India (Q1, QoQ)
- Revenue down 7.1% to Rs 128.6 crore
- EBITDA up 17% to Rs 30.9 crore
- EBITDA margin at 24% vs 19.1%
- Net profit up 29.8% to Rs 18.3 crore
LCC Projects (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue down 15.1% to Rs 802.6 crore
- EBITDA down 6.4% to Rs 119.5 crore
- EBITDA margin at 14.9% vs 13.5%
- Net profit down 17.1% to Rs 63.7 crore
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Business Updates
Hi-Tech Pipes | Q2 Business Update
- Sales volume up 32% YoY at 1.65 lakh MT.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Q2 Business Update
- Total average deposits up 18.8% YoY at Rs 6.06 lakh crore
- Net average advances up 22.1% YoY at Rs 5.47 lakh crore
- Average CASA up 14.2% YoY at Rs 2.26 lakh crore
Metropolis Health | Q2 Business Update
- Revenue up 15% YoY driven by double-digit growth in patient and test volumes.
- TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments emerge as fastest-growing businesses.
- EBITDA margin improves YoY and QoQ.
Trent | Q2 Business Update
- Standalone revenue up 23% YoY to Rs 5,788 crore.
- Added 10 Westside and 11 Zudio stores in Q2.
- Total store count at 1,342 as of Sept. 30.
Godrej Consumer Products | Q2 Business Update
- Expects another strong quarter in Q2.
- Consolidated revenue growth seen in high teens.
- Consolidated volume growth seen in high single digits.
- Consolidated EBITDA growth seen in double digits.
- Standalone revenue growth seen in teens.
READ | Godrej Consumer Q2 Update: Palm Oil, Crude Inflation Trigger 'Calibrated Pricing Actions'
Axis Bank | Q2 Business Update
- Gross advances up 22.7% YoY at Rs 13.85 lakh crore
- Total deposits up 20.7% YoY at Rs 14.52 lakh crore
- Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore
IndusInd Bank | Q2 Business Update
- Net advances up 11.2% YoY at Rs 3.62 lakh crore
- Deposits up 10.1% YoY at Rs 4.29 lakh crore
- Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 33,627 crore
AWL Agri Business | Q2 Business Update
- Volume growth up 12% YoY in Q2
- Revenue growth up 24% YoY in Q2
- Food & FMCG revenue growth up 33% YoY
- Wheat and rice businesses delivered robust growth
- Edible oil volumes up 3% YoY
- Industry Essentials volumes up 25% YoY
Stocks In News
- Axis Bank: Sanjeev Moghe resigns as Group Head, Branch Banking South; effective Oct. 30.
- Juniper Hotels: Signs binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire Khopoli hotel for Rs 248 crore.
- JSW Energy: Adds 1,694 MW capacity since April; total installed capacity rises to 15.1 GW.
- BGR Energy Systems: Signs master restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Co; outstanding debt at Rs 3,736 crore.
- Schaeffler India : Expects exports to remain at 15%-20% of revenue as domestic business continues growing 14%-15%.
- Marico: Acquires additional 24% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 1,012 crore; stake rises to 84.09%; to acquire remaining 14.1% stake in July 2027.
- Zydus Lifesciences: Partners with MSN to launch Riociguat Tablets in the US for treatment of recurrent CTEPH.
READ | Trent Q2 Update: Revenue Rises 23% To Rs 5,788 Crore; Zudio Crosses 1,000-Store Mark
IPO Listing
Shah Investor's Home
- IPO subscribed 38.12 times
- Subscribed 19.26 times in the retail category
- 28.05 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)
- 95.54 times in the NII category
SRIT India
- SRIT India IPO subscribed 125.16 times
- Subscribed 63.70 times in the retail category
- 91.84 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)
- 312.99 times in the NII category
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