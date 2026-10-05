Trent Q2 Update: Revenue Rises 23% To Rs 5,788 Crore; Zudio Crosses 1,000-Store Mark

Tata Group retail company Trent Ltd. reported a 23% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 5,788 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, as the company continued to expand its fashion retail network, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue stood at Rs 4,724 crore in Q2 FY26. For the first half of FY27, Trent's standalone revenue increased 21% year-on-year to Rs 11,454 crore from Rs 9,505 crore in H1 FY26.

The company said revenue from merchandise sales, excluding other operating income, also grew 23% during the September quarter and 21% during the first half.

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The latest update comes as Trent continues to accelerate store expansion across its Westside and Zudio formats. During Q2 FY27, the company opened 10 Westside stores on a net basis, taking H1 additions to 11.

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Zudio added 17 stores during the quarter and 36 during the first half. Trent said it crossed the milestone of opening its 1,000th Zudio store during the quarter.

As of September 30, its overall portfolio stood at 1,342 stores across Westside, Zudio and other lifestyle brands.

Zudio had crossed the 1,000-store mark in September, expanding its presence to more than 300 cities. The value-fashion chain had 982 stores at the end of June 2026.

Trent's Q2 update does not include profit figures, with the reported standalone revenue still subject to audit by the company's statutory auditors.

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The company had reported Rs 5,666 crore in standalone revenue for Q1 FY27, up 19% year-on-year, highlighting continued momentum through the first half.

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