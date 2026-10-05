Godrej Consumer Q2 Update: Palm Oil, Crude Inflation Trigger 'Calibrated Pricing Actions'

Godrej Consumer Products in an exchange filing on Monday said that it expects to deliver another strong quarter in quarter ended September of this fiscal despite the impact of an uneven monsoon, with consolidated revenue growth expected in the high teens and volume growth in the high single digits.

The company said consolidated Ebitda growth is expected to be in double digits, while standalone revenue growth is likely to be in the teens. Godrej Consumer said it remains firmly on track to deliver its fiscal 2027 guidance, even as input cost pressures intensified during the quarter.

The company said commodity inflation intensified in the second quarter, led by higher palm oil and crude-linked input costs. Palm oil is a key raw material for several consumer products, while crude oil influences the cost of various packaging materials and other inputs. The sharp increase in these costs has increased pressure on margins and prompted the company to take calibrated pricing actions.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Godrej Consumer said it continues to monitor the inflationary environment closely and will take pricing actions as required to manage the impact of elevated input costs.

Godrej Consumers Q1 Results

Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Friday reported an 11.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 505 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with 453 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's consolidated revenue increased 18.3% to Rs 4,225 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from Rs 3,571 crore a year earlier.

READ | AC, TV Prices Are Up 5-8% Before Diwali. Appliance Makers Still See Double-Digit Sales

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 802 crore, against Rs 693 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the Ebitda margin narrowed by 40 basis points to 19% from 19.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Among its key markets, Godrej Consumer's India business recorded an 11% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 2,557 crore. The revenue from the Africa business surged 47% to Rs 1,006 crore, while the Indonesia business posted 15% growth to Rs 487 crore.

Godrej Consumer Share Price Today

Godrej Consumer shares closed 0.36% lower at Rs 837 per share on Monday. The shares have fallen 3.57% in one week and 4.67% in one month. The shares are down 32.68% year-to-date and 27.15% in one year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.