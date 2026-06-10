Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Stocks To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, NLC India, NTPC Green, Afocns Infra & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Stocks To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, NLC India, NTPC Green, Afocns Infra & More
Photo source: Unsplash

Shares of companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd., NLC India Ltd., NTPC Green Ltd., and Afcons Infra Ltd. are going to attract investor attention on Wednesday. 

Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

  • Bharti Airtel: The Bombay High Court allowed a petition filed by the company, setting aside a massive Rs 8,414 crore demand notice, which included an OTSC demand of Rs 473.7 crore pertaining to its arm, Bharti Hexacom.
  • Bharti Hexacom: Received significant relief as the Bombay High Court set aside an Rs 473.7 crore spectrum charge demand.

ALSO READ: Airtel Arm Bharti Hexacom Gets Rs 473-Crore Relief After Bombay HC Order In Spectrum Case

  • Ramkrishna Forgings: Approved the allotment of 3.35 lakh warrants and 3.35 lakh equity shares worth Rs 52.7 crore.
  • PNB Housing Fin: Approved the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore.
  • NLC India: The government will exercise its oversubscription option for up to a 1% stake in the ongoing OFS, bringing the total offer size to 4.2 lakh crore shares, or a 3% stake.
  • Afcons Infra: Secured a massive Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 5,301 crore for the Breakwater Project at the Vadhvan Port.
  • NTPC Green: Its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, will develop a new 250 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Anupam Rasayan: Announced it will make an open offer following the acquisition of a 43% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains As US-Iran War Escalates

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains As US-Iran War Escalates

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source