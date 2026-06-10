Stocks To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, NLC India, NTPC Green, Afocns Infra & More

Shares of companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd., NLC India Ltd., NTPC Green Ltd., and Afcons Infra Ltd. are going to attract investor attention on Wednesday.

Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

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Bharti Airtel : The Bombay High Court allowed a petition filed by the company, setting aside a massive Rs 8,414 crore demand notice, which included an OTSC demand of Rs 473.7 crore pertaining to its arm, Bharti Hexacom.

: The Bombay High Court allowed a petition filed by the company, setting aside a massive Rs 8,414 crore demand notice, which included an OTSC demand of Rs 473.7 crore pertaining to its arm, Bharti Hexacom. Bharti Hexacom: Received significant relief as the Bombay High Court set aside an Rs 473.7 crore spectrum charge demand.

ALSO READ: Airtel Arm Bharti Hexacom Gets Rs 473-Crore Relief After Bombay HC Order In Spectrum Case

Ramkrishna Forgings : Approved the allotment of 3.35 lakh warrants and 3.35 lakh equity shares worth Rs 52.7 crore.

: Approved the allotment of 3.35 lakh warrants and 3.35 lakh equity shares worth Rs 52.7 crore. PNB Housing Fin : Approved the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore.

: Approved the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore. NLC India : The government will exercise its oversubscription option for up to a 1% stake in the ongoing OFS, bringing the total offer size to 4.2 lakh crore shares, or a 3% stake.

: The government will exercise its oversubscription option for up to a 1% stake in the ongoing OFS, bringing the total offer size to 4.2 lakh crore shares, or a 3% stake. Afcons Infra : Secured a massive Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 5,301 crore for the Breakwater Project at the Vadhvan Port.

: Secured a massive Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 5,301 crore for the Breakwater Project at the Vadhvan Port. NTPC Green : Its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, will develop a new 250 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.

: Its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, will develop a new 250 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh. Anupam Rasayan: Announced it will make an open offer following the acquisition of a 43% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma.

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