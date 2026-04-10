Stock Picks Today: JSW Steel, Shriram Finance, TCS, Delhivery, Tata Steel And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages shared fresh calls on JSW Steel, Shriram Finance, TCS, Delhivery and broader market strategy, with views diverging across IT, metals and financials amid macro uncertainty and evolving earnings expectations.

Jefferies Greed & Fear – Chris Wood

India may benefit if AI capex peaks this year

Viewed as a “reverse AI trade” after foreign selling

Downside risks remain from renewed Iran conflict

Another risk is slowdown in domestic mutual fund inflows

JPMorgan on Paints

Demand holding up but moderating post mid-March

Price hikes led to dealer pre-buying

Raw material inflation to pressure near-term profitability

Competitive intensity remains elevated

JPMorgan India Strategy – Rajiv Batra

Q4 earnings growth expected at ~4% YoY for Nifty 50

JPM coverage universe earnings seen up ~10% YoY

Margins expected to expand modestly

Growth driven by materials, retail, hospitals and autos

Dragged by oil & gas, insurance and EMS

Revenue growth tracking ~8% YoY

Margins may weaken into Q1FY27 due to cost pressures

Cut FY27 GDP forecast by 50 bps

Trimmed FY27 earnings estimates by 2–10%

New Nifty targets: Bull 30,000 | Base 27,000 | Bear 20,500

Prefer high-growth domestic cyclicals

HSBC on Delhivery

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 500 from Rs 470

Stock resilient despite fuel inflation concerns

Pump prices yet to rise in India

Company has historically mitigated fuel cost spikes

Near-term demand remains robust

FY28 EBITDA raised by 2%

GS on Honasa Consumer

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 365

Strong Q4 growth and margin performance

Mamaearth and younger brands driving momentum

CLSA India Strategy

Turn constructive after 18 months of bearish stance

Markets may have crossed “maximum pain” point

Valuations below 10-year averages improving risk-reward

Raise overweight on financials; cut IT to underweight

Portfolio changes:

Add L&T vs NTPC

Replace ITC with Varun Beverages

Switch Bajaj Auto to M&M

Prefer Bajaj Finance over IndusInd Bank

Add HDFC Bank; remove Tech Mahindra

MS on Wipro

Maintain Underweight; TP Rs 242

Potential $2 billion buyback anticipated

Historically stock outperformed post buyback announcements

Expect short-term positive reaction

Long-term focus likely to return to fundamentals

Jefferies on TCS

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 2,275

Weak BFSI growth and flat deal bookings

AI-led revenue deflation risk

Margins expected to remain range-bound

EPS CAGR seen at ~5.5% over FY26–29

Citi on TCS

Maintain Sell; TP Rs 2,250

Low single-digit revenue growth expected

High competitive intensity and AI productivity pressures

Prefer Infosys and HCL among large caps

Investec on TCS

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3,020

Inline quarter with strong deal wins

Lower long-term growth assumptions

Risk-reward seen favourable

Macquarie India Strategy

India underperformed EMs by ~50% since 2025

Guarded stance amid global energy disruption

Need earnings growth premium to return

Near-term reversal catalysts lacking

MS on Shriram Finance

Maintain Overweight; TP Rs 1,325

AAA rating upgrade lowers funding costs

Funding gap vs peers narrowing

ROA expected to improve structurally

Preferred pick among NBFCs

MS on JSW Steel

Maintain Overweight; TP Rs 1,330

Vijayanagar blast furnace shutdown impacted production

Inventory destocking to support sales volumes

Operational normalization ahead

Macquarie on Metals

Tata Steel – Outperform; TP Rs 241

JSW Steel – Outperform; TP Rs 1,353

Jindal Steel – Outperform; TP Rs 1,321

Hindalco – Neutral; TP Rs 1,080

Coal India – Neutral; TP Rs 445

Firm domestic steel prices expected to boost EBITDA

Prefer ferrous metals

Hindalco supported by aluminium prices but valuations cap upside

Coal India neutral after recent outperformance

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