Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Green, Ashok Leyland, Waaree Energies, BHEL And DAM Capital

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the renewable energy, commercial vehicles, heavy electricals, and financial services sectors.

Top picks include renewable players Adani Green Energy and Waaree Energies, auto major Ashok Leyland, heavy equipment manufacturer BHEL, and financial services firm DAM Capital

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

​Adani Green Energy

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, identified a buying opportunity in the renewable energy sector. He recommended entering Adani Green at Rs 1,050 for an upside target of Rs 1,080. To manage risk, he advised traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 1,030.

​Ashok Leyland

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, sees upside in the commercial vehicle space, placing a buy call on Ashok Leyland. He set an upside target price of Rs 180 for the stock, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at Rs 166.

​Waaree Energies

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities also highlighted strong momentum in the solar manufacturing segment. He recommended taking a long position on recently listed Waaree Energies for a robust target of Rs 3,450, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 3,140.

​Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)

Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader highlighted another buying opportunity in the heavy electricals and infrastructure space with BHEL. He suggested buying the stock at Rs 278 for a target of Rs 285, while keeping a stop loss maintained at Rs 274.

​DAM Capital Advisors

Kunal Rambhia, Founder of The Street, sees value in the financial services and investment banking sector. He recommended a buy on DAM Capital for a target of Rs 160, advising traders to protect the trade with a stop loss at Rs 135.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.