Stock Picks Today: Godrej Consumer, Blue Jet, Campus Activewear, Pine Labs And More On Brokerages' Radar

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- JPMorgan maintains Overweight on Godrej Consumer with Rs 1,200 target price
- Kotak upgrades Campus Activewear to Buy; TP set at Rs 310 after strong quarter
- MS expects SBI Cards April spending to decline 10.6% month-on-month
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Brokerages issued fresh views on Godrej Consumer Products, Blue Jet Healthcare, Campus Activewear, alongside commentary on logistics, cement and financial services names.
JPMorgan on Godrej Consumer
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1,200
- Higher-growth categories seen driving a more durable business construct
- Positive on revenue growth outlook
- Likes management's portfolio transformation strategy focused on faster-growing categories
- Margin and return discipline remains intact
- Valuations seen as attractive
JPMorgan on Blue Jet
- Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 370 from Rs 330
- Mixed quarter performance
- Revenue and EBITDA missed estimates
- QoQ improvement seen as signalling a trough
- Contrast media business recovery continues
- Management guided for double-digit growth in FY27
- Concentration risks continue to limit conviction
Kotak Securities on Campus Activewear
- Upgrade to Buy from Add; TP at Rs 310
- Reported an all-round beat
- Price hikes taken across portfolio to offset raw material and labour cost inflation
- EPS estimates cut by 2-10% factoring in raw material inflation impact
MS on Pine Labs
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 245
- Q4 performance slightly missed consensus estimates
- Delivered strong operating leverage
- Improved conversion of adjusted EBITDA into cash flow
- Management guided for medium-term revenue growth of 21-23.5%
MS on Credit Card Spends – April 2026
- SBI Card's spending market share declined 11 bps MoM to 19.2%
- Market share in cards in force remained flat MoM at ~18.6%
- April spending fell 10.6% MoM for SBI Cards versus industry decline of 10.1%
- SBI Card likely continued gaining traction in corporate spending
Citi on JK Cement
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 6,250 from Rs 6,775
- Q4 broadly in line with expectations
- JK Cement continues to deliver strong volume growth
- Positive on medium-term visibility
Jefferies on JK Cement
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6,705
- Industry-leading growth expected to continue
- Volumes rose 14% YoY, among the strongest in the sector
- QoQ EBITDA improvement lagged peers
- New capacity commissioned in Central India along with debottlenecking initiatives
- Next expansion phase planned for FY28
- Industry pricing still slow to fully offset cost pressures
MS on Amara Raja
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 875
- Q4 EBITDA broadly in line with consensus expectations
JPMorgan on Amara Raja
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 855
- Mixed quarter performance
- EBITDA beat estimates, but margins and adjusted PAT missed
- EBITDA margin declined
- Demand outlook and future cost trajectory remain key monitorables
- Expects Street EPS downgrades following the miss
Macquarie on Delhivery
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 570
- Market share gains and margin expansion remain key positives
- Delhivery expected to further consolidate share in third-party ecommerce logistics and part-truckload business
- Scale expected to drive operating leverage
- Estimates 18% revenue CAGR and 41% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29
- Confidence improved following investor interactions in Singapore and at the Macquarie Asia conference
CLSA on Indus Towers
- Maintain High Conviction Outperform with TP of Rs 580
- Sees upside potential to tenancy additions
- Continued tower and tenancy growth expected
- Vodafone Idea fundraising expected to support tenancy additions
- High free cash flow and reinstated dividend remain positives
MS on AB Fashion
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 127
- Q4 beat led by strong Pantaloons performance
- Pantaloons revenue grew 19% YoY, highest in 12 quarters
- Demand trends remained similar to Q3
- Strategic premiumisation helping Pantaloons performance
- Risks emerging from higher input costs and geopolitical-driven consumer sentiment pressures
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