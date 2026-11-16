Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Oil Prices To FPI Inflows; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 16

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a steady note on Monday, amid easing crude oil prices and strong foreign institutional inflows. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,225 level, a premium of nearly 54 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

This week, investors will watch out for key domestic and global events, including the trends in crude oil prices, FPI flows, domestic wholesale price inflation data, developments in the US-Iran war, US Federal Reserve meeting minutes and other macroeconomic data releases.

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On Friday, the domestic equity indices ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below 25,200 level.

“We maintain a positive outlook on the market, although intermittent volatility cannot be ruled out given geopolitical uncertainties and their potential impact on crude oil prices. Participants should avoid chasing sharp rallies and instead adopt a staggered approach, focusing on fundamentally strong companies with resilient earnings, healthy balance sheets and reasonable valuations,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Monday, led by Japanese stocks after the country's third-quarter GDP shrank unexpectedly. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.96%, while the Topix fell 0.22%. South Korea Kospi dropped 0.31% and the Kosdaq plunged 1.59%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks amid concerns over Nvidia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.10%, to 52,347.55, while the S&P 500 fell 30.73 points, or 0.40%, to 7,561.67. The Nasdaq Composite closed 229.82 points, or 0.91%, lower at 25,136.27.

For the week, the Dow Jones rallied 2.07%, the S&P 500 gained 2.51% and the Nasdaq surged 2.27%.

Japan's GDP

Japan's economy contracted for the first time in a year. The nation's real gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.1% on an annualized basis in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.

FPI Inflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities In November so far after two successive months of heavy selling. FPI inflows in Indian stock market stood at Rs 84,291 crore during the first 13 days of November, NSDL data showed.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices extended losses after a two-week slump. Brent crude futures declined 0.57% to $95.29 a barrel, after falling more than 2% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.27 a barrel, down 0.33%.

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