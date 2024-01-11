Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 11

U.S. stocks, bonds and the dollar saw small moves, with investors awaiting Thursday’s inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve outlook, reports Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.24% and 0.39%, respectively, as on 12:44 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.16%.

Brent crude was trading 1.07% lower at $76.76 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.23% at $2,025.43 an ounce.