BPCL - Unfavorable Risk-Reward: HDFC Securities
BPCL - Unfavorable Risk-Reward: HDFC Securities

We downgrade BPCL to a REDUCE from a Buy, with a target price of Rs 475/sh, owing to the risk of

10 Jan 2024, 07:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BPCL signage at petrol pump.&nbsp; (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
BPCL signage at petrol pump.  (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

HDFC Securities Report

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has rallied ~35% and has outperformed the Sensex by ~26% over the last three months, driven by improving auto fuel marketing margins as Brent crude price declined by ~20% to $ 76/barrel of oil over the same period and strong refining margins as diesel and jet fuel crack spreads averaged $ 23-24/bbl.

We downgrade BPCL to a 'Reduce' from a 'Buy', with a target price of Rs 475/share, owing to the risk of

  1. lower auto-fuel marketing margins because of either a bounce-back in crude oil price or retail price cuts ahead of general elections and

  2. moderation in refining margins.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities BPCL Company Update.pdf
