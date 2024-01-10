BPCL - Unfavorable Risk-Reward: HDFC Securities
We downgrade BPCL to a REDUCE from a Buy, with a target price of Rs 475/sh, owing to the risk of
HDFC Securities Report
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has rallied ~35% and has outperformed the Sensex by ~26% over the last three months, driven by improving auto fuel marketing margins as Brent crude price declined by ~20% to $ 76/barrel of oil over the same period and strong refining margins as diesel and jet fuel crack spreads averaged $ 23-24/bbl.
We downgrade BPCL to a 'Reduce' from a 'Buy', with a target price of Rs 475/share, owing to the risk of
lower auto-fuel marketing margins because of either a bounce-back in crude oil price or retail price cuts ahead of general elections and
moderation in refining margins.
