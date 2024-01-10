Zydus Lifesciences - Efforts Underway To Improve Growth Prospects For Key Markets: Motilal Oswal
After acquiring Liqmeds and securing approval for niche products such as Sitagliptin, g-Vascepa, transdermals, etc. Zydus Lifesciences possesses an interesting product pipeline
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s efforts are underway to improve growth prospects across key markets of U.S./domestic formulation and emerging markets.
We raise our earnings estimate by 5% for FY25, factoring in-
strong traction in biologics and vaccine portfolio in DF,
focusing on the niche product pipeline in the U.S., and
leveraging specialty portfolio and expanding reach in the emerging markets.
We expect Zydus Lifesciences to register 3.5% YoY earnings growth in FY25, partly due to higher competition in g-Asacol and gradual improvement in the offtake of generic g-Revlimid.
We continue to value Zydus Lifesciences at 20 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 710.
We maintain our 'Neutral' stance on the stock on limited upside from its current levels.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.