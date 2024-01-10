Zydus Lifesciences - Efforts Underway To Improve Growth Prospects For Key Markets: Motilal Oswal

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s efforts are underway to improve growth prospects across key markets of U.S./domestic formulation and emerging markets.

We raise our earnings estimate by 5% for FY25, factoring in-

strong traction in biologics and vaccine portfolio in DF, focusing on the niche product pipeline in the U.S., and leveraging specialty portfolio and expanding reach in the emerging markets.

We expect Zydus Lifesciences to register 3.5% YoY earnings growth in FY25, partly due to higher competition in g-Asacol and gradual improvement in the offtake of generic g-Revlimid.

We continue to value Zydus Lifesciences at 20 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 710.

We maintain our 'Neutral' stance on the stock on limited upside from its current levels.