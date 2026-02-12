IRCTC Q3 Results: Declares Second Interim Divided, Net Profit Up 16%, Check Record Date

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. declared its second interim dividend Rs 3.5 per share after announcing its third quarter results on Thursday. The company's record date for determining eligibility of shareholders will be Feb. 20.

The company logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 394 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 15.6% rise as compared to Rs 341 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results.

The railway firm's revenue saw an uptick of 18.4% to Rs 1,449 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,225 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 11.7% at Rs 465 crore from the prior financial year's Rs. 417 crore. The Ebitda margin was at 32.1% from 34% in the year-ago period.

IRCTC Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 15.6% at Rs 394 crore vs Rs 341 crore

Revenue up 18.4% at Rs 1,449 crore vs Rs 1,225 crore

Ebitda up 11.7% at Rs 465 crore vs Rs 417 crore

Ebtida margin at 32.1% vs 34%

Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of IRCTC closed 1.01% lower at Rs 622.05 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.57% downturn in the benchmark Nifty.

