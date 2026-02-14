Get App
IndiGo faces penalty in relation to input tax credit

The fine totalling Rs 1.27 crore is for the July 2017 to March 2018 period.

IndiGo on Friday said it has been slapped with a penalty of little over Rs 1.27 crore related to GST input tax credit, and that it will challenge the order.

In a filing to the BSE, the airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation said it has been denied input tax credit availed, and has received demand along with interest and penalty by Office of the Joint Commissioner of State Tax, (Appeals) IV Bandra, Mumbai.

"The company believes that the order passed by the authorities is erroneous and it has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors," it added.

The fine totalling Rs 1.27 crore is for the July 2017 to March 2018 period.

While noting that there is no significant impact on financials, the company also said it would contest the same before the appropriate authority.

Q3 Results Highlights: Torrent Pharma Declared Rs 29 Dividend; Ola Electric Net Loss Narrowed; NBCC Profit Jumped

