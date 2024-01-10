Auto, Auto Ancillary Q3 Results Preview - Strong Quarter Likely; Outlook Remains Positive: Nirmal Bang
Two-wheeler segment is expected to grow going forward as demand is expected to pick up in the entry-level segment.
Nirmal Bang Report
We expect overall revenue of our auto coverage universe to grow by 16% YoY in Q3 FY24 and Ebitda to grow by 32% YoY.
On YoY basis, two-wheeler segment grew by ~20%, PV segment by ~8%, commercial vehicle segment by 4% while tractor volume declined by ~4%.
Demand for SUVs remained strong whereas demand for low-end passenger vehicles remained muted. Two-wheeler volume performance has been robust on the back of the festive season, better urban/rural demand and pick-up in demand for entry-level motorcycles.
Ebitda margin should expand by 170 basis points YoY on the back of better operating leverage and price hikes by auto coverage companies.
