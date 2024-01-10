Kirloskar Oil Engines - Equipped With A Strong Array Of Products: Motilal Oswal
The company has the potential for further rerating from current levels, driven by better-than-expected growth in exports, a higher share of HHP genset sales etc
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We continue to remain positive on Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. due to its strong product portfolio within the powergen segment across Central Pollution Control Board 2, CPCB 4+, and fuel agnostic engines.
Additionally, the company’s strategic focus on expanding its aftermarket and exports bodes well for long-term growth. While competition in the powergen segment is increasing, the market for CPCB 4+ compliant products is likely to be influenced by players offering a wide range within this category, coupled with a strong distribution network.
Unlike the last shift in emission norms, we do not expect a sharp price correction due to much better demand and strong market positioning of key players.
Kirloskar Oil is positioned well in both powergen and industrial markets and is ramping up its distribution and export portfolio. Kirloskar Oil has a potential to re-rate further from current levels on better than expected growth in exports, higher share of HHP genset sales as well as further ramp up in distribution portfolio.
We reiterate 'Buy' on Kirloskar Oil with a target price of Rs 840 based on SOTP methodology valuing core business at 20 times March, 26 earnings
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Orchid Pharma - A Preferred Play On Import Substitution Opportunity: Systematix Initiates Coverage With A Buy
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.