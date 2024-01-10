BFSI Q3 Results Preview - A Continuation Of H1 FY24 Performance: Axis Securities

Banks - Margin compression to continue

Robust Systemic Credit Growth Driven by retail, small medium enterprise:

The systemic credit growth (as of December 15, 2023) stood at ~20% YoY (~15.7% YoY excluding-HDFC Bank Ltd.). It continues to remain healthy and is largely being driven by retail and SME lending along with continued recovery in corporate lending.

The banks that have reported their provisional numbers so far have reported healthy credit growth. Taking cue from these trends, we expect the credit growth for banks under our coverage to remain healthy.

Going forward, we will remain watchful of management commentary on growth in unsecured lending, given the Reserve Bank of India regulation on increasing risk weight, which could lead to some moderation in these segments.