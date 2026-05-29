Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 29

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.11% at 23,919 as of 6:40 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.05% and 0.18% respectively.

India Market Recap

Benchmark indices ended with minor losses after a volatile session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 0.03% at 23,907.15, falling 6.55 points after a volatile session. The BSE Sensex declined 0.19% to 75,867.80, down 141.90 points.

US Market Recap

Stocks touched all-time highs in Wall Street, bonds advanced amid speculation about a diplomatic breakthrough in the three-month war that has rattled global markets. Equities rebounded on as reports emerged the US and Iran have reached a tentative deal to extend a ceasefire by 60 days. The S&P 500 advanced 0.58% to 7,563.63, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.91% to 26,917.47, hitting intraday all-time highs.

Asian Market Update

Asia-Pacific markets surged on Friday as investors looked at the possibility of an end to US-Iran conflict. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.88%, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.53%. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 2.68% and the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.25%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.72%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures were last at 24,995, slightly below the index's previous close of 25,006.16.

Commodity Check

Oil dropped after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, potentially rraising the possibility allowing shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent trading $93 a barrel, down by 18% this month, while West Texas Intermediate was near $88. Meanwhile, gold held a gain, trading around $4,495 an ounce, after closing up 1% on Thursday.

Earnings

Varroc Engineering (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.8% at Rs 2,368 crore versus Rs 2,099 crore.

EBITDA up 8.0% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 213 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 10.2%.

Net profit at Rs 69.3 crore versus Rs 20.6 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time loss of Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25. The board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs and increased its borrowing limit to Rs 3,000 crore.

Hikal (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 6.0% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 552 crore.

EBITDA down 14.6% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 123 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.3% versus 22.3%.

Net profit down 71.3% at Rs 14.4 crore versus Rs 50.2 crore.

Note: The company recorded a one-time loss of Rs 47 crore in Q4.

Arkade Developers (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 49.6% at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 131 crore.

EBITDA down 14.8% at Rs 37.9 crore versus Rs 44.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.3% versus 33.8%.

Net loss at Rs 109.5 crore versus a profit of Rs 33.3 crore.

ISGEC Heavy (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 2,048 crore versus Rs 1,745 crore.

EBITDA up 7.7% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 145 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.6% versus 8.3%.

Net profit at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 11.6 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Vadilal Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 51.2% at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 275 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 85 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.4% versus 14.3%.

Net profit at Rs 54.9 crore versus Rs 22 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 43 per share.

PhysicsWallah (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 50.7% at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 610 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 28.8 crore versus a loss of Rs 228.5 crore.

Net loss at Rs 74.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 293 crore.

PC Jeweller (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 32.7% at Rs 927.3 crore versus Rs 699 crore.

EBITDA up 13.4% at Rs 164.5 crore versus Rs 145 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.7% versus 20.7%.

Net profit up 61.3% at Rs 152.9 crore versus Rs 94.8 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Balram Garg as Managing Director from July 1.

Elgi Equipments (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 1,113 crore versus Rs 993 crore.

EBITDA up 18.1% at Rs 168.7 crore versus Rs 142.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.2% versus 14.4%.

Net profit up 25.5% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 102 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share.

Bata India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.0% at Rs 828 crore versus Rs 788 crore.

EBITDA down 15.3% at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 178 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.2% versus 22.6%.

Net profit down 95.2% at Rs 2.2 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4. The board declared a dividend of Rs 9 per share.

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Gabriel India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 1,210 crore versus Rs 1,073 crore.

EBITDA up 3.9% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 109 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.3% versus 10.1%.

Net profit up 3.4% at Rs 66.6 crore versus Rs 64.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 3.10 per share.

DCX Systems (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 62.3% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 550 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 30 lakh versus a profit of Rs 10.1 crore.

Net loss at Rs 30 lakh versus a profit of Rs 20.7 crore.

National Fertilizers (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 2.5% at Rs 4,347 crore versus Rs 4,457 crore.

EBITDA down 1.5% at Rs 231 crore versus Rs 234 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.31% versus 5.25%.

Net profit up 12.4% at Rs 152 crore versus Rs 135 crore.

Supriya Lifescience (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 50.2% at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 184 crore.

EBITDA up 44.4% at Rs 97.6 crore versus Rs 67.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 35.3% versus 36.7%.

Net profit up 47.2% at Rs 74.2 crore versus Rs 50.4 crore.

Aditya Infotech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 45.5% at Rs 1,422 crore versus Rs 977 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 98 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.1% versus 10.0%.

Net profit at Rs 169 crore versus Rs 55 crore.

Swan Defence (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 4.9 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 250 crore versus a loss of Rs 9.4 crore.

Net loss at Rs 142 crore versus a loss of Rs 22.8 crore.

Note: Other income stood at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 7 crore YoY. The board plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via QIP, debt, and other routes. Rajesh Bhardwaj resigned as CFO, and Jignesh Shah was appointed as the new CFO from May 28.

TCI Express (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 307 crore.

EBITDA up 19.8% at Rs 31.5 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.6% versus 8.6%.

Net profit down 17.2% at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 19.4 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Chander Agarwal as Managing Director for 5 years.

Gulf Oil Lubricants (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 1,055 crore versus Rs 953 crore.

EBITDA up 6.1% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 129 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.9% versus 13.5%.

Net profit down 2.6% at Rs 89.8 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Shalby (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 287 crore versus Rs 265 crore.

EBITDA up 40.5% at Rs 29.3 crore versus Rs 20.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.2% versus 7.9%.

Net profit at Rs 18.3 crore versus a loss of Rs 11 crore.

PG Electroplast (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 1,717 crore versus Rs 1,910 crore.

EBITDA down 43.9% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 212 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.9% versus 11.1%.

Net profit down 55.3% at Rs 64.9 crore versus Rs 145 crore.

Ashiana Housing (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 48.1% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 218 crore.

EBITDA up 12.8% at Rs 20.3 crore versus Rs 18 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.3% versus 8.3%.

Net profit up 3.0% at Rs 20.9 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore.

Note: The board approved the issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 100 crore.

MM Forgings (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 371 crore.

EBITDA up 10.7% at Rs 80.8 crore versus Rs 72.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 19.7%.

Net profit up 41.8% at Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 31.6 crore.

AXISCADES Tech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 273 crore versus Rs 268 crore.

EBITDA down 10.3% at Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 37.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.3% versus 14.0%.

Net profit down 98.6% at Rs 43 lakh versus Rs 30.8 crore.

Time Technoplast (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 1,677 crore versus Rs 1,469 crore.

EBITDA up 12.8% at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 214 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.4% versus 14.5%.

Net profit up 20.4% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 110 crore.

CELLO WORLD Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 11% At Rs 654 Cr Vs Rs 589 Cr

EBITDA down 4.6% At Rs 129 Cr Vs Rs 135 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 19.7% Vs 23%

Net Profit down 6.3% At Rs 90.1 Cr Vs Rs 96.2 Cr

GMR AIRPORTS Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 37.5% At Rs 3,938 Cr Vs Rs 2,863 Cr YoY

EBITDA up 46.6% At Rs 1,484 Cr Vs Rs 1,012 Cr YoY (Including FX)

EBITDA Margin At 37.7% Vs 35.3% YoY

Net Profit At Rs 302.4 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 237.6 Cr YoY

ESAB INDIA Q4 EARNINGS (YoY)

Revenue up 7.6% At Rs 396 Cr Vs Rs 368 Cr

EBITDA down 4.5% At Rs 62.8 Cr Vs Rs 65.8 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 15.9% Vs 17.9%

Net Profit down 8.2% At `43.6 Cr Vs `47.4 Cr

ANUP ENGINEERING Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue down 6.2% At Rs 208 Cr Vs Rs 222 Cr YoY

EBITDA down 22.9% At Rs 38.3 Cr Vs Rs 49.6 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 18.4% Vs 22.4% YoY

Net Profit down 15.8% At Rs 26.5 Cr Vs Rs 31.5 Cr YoY

HI-TECH PIPES Q4 (CONS)

Net Profit [GU] 1.2% At `17.6 Cr Vs `17.4 Cr YoY

Revenue [GU] 38.4% At `1,480 Cr Vs `1,070 Cr YoY

EBITDA [GU] 10.6% At `46.3 Cr Vs `41.9 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 3.1% Vs 3.9% YoY

ALKEM LABS Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% At Rs 3,603 Cr Vs Rs 3,144 Cr

EBITDA up 32.2% At Rs 517 Cr Vs Rs 391 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 14.4% Vs 12.4%

Net Profit down 22.7% At Rs 236 Cr Vs Rs 306 Cr

Saw One-Time Loss Of `135 Cr In Q4

GRAPHITE INDIA Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 22.5% At Rs 816 Cr Vs Rs 666 Cr

EBITDA Loss At Rs 139 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 39 Cr

Net Loss At Rs 104 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 50 Cr

Saw One-Time Gain Of Rs 16 Cr In Q4

P&G HYGIENE Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue down 5.1% At Rs 941 Cr Vs Rs 992 Cr

EBITDA up 4.1% At Rs 218 Cr Vs Rs 210 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 23.2% Vs 21.1% YoY

Net profit down 1.9% at Rs 153 Cr vs Rs 156 Cr

BHARAT DYNAMICS Q4 (YoY)

Revenue down 73% At Rs 480 Cr Vs Rs 1,777 Cr

EBITDA down 81.5% At Rs 55.2 Cr Vs Rs 299 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 11.5% Vs 16.8%

Net Profit down 58.5% At Rs 113 Cr Vs Rs 273 Cr

APAR INDUSTRIES Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 26.7% At Rs 6,603 Cr Vs Rs 5,210 Cr

EBITDA up 8.9% At Rs 496 Cr Vs Rs 455 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 7.5% Vs 8.7%

Net Profit up 1.4% At Rs 253 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr

DEEPAK FERTILISERS Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 12.9% At Rs 3,011 Cr Vs Rs 2,667 Cr

EBITDA down 26.3% At Rs 354 Cr Vs Rs 480 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 11.8% Vs 18%

Net Profit down 49.5% At Rs 140 Cr Vs Rs 277 Cr

ASHOK LEYLAND Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 17.4% At Rs 17,246 Cr Vs Rs 14,695 Cr

EBITDA up 10.6% At Rs 3,308 Cr Vs Rs 2,991 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 19.2% Vs 20.4%

Profit up 14.2% At Rs 1,291 Cr Vs Rs 1,130 Cr

POKARNA Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue down 44% At Rs 147 Cr Vs Rs 263 Cr

EBITDA down 55% At Rs 45 Cr Vs Rs 101 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 30.6% Vs 38.5%

Net Profit down 56.5% At Rs 25.6 Cr Vs Rs 58.9 Cr

JSW HOLDINGS Q4 (CONS YoY)

Net Profit up 39.3% At Rs 13.5 Cr Vs Rs 9.7 Cr

Revenue up 12.5% At Rs 33.1 Cr Vs Rs 29.5 Cr

HG INFRA Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 4.9% At Rs 1427 Cr Vs Rs 1361 Cr

EBITDA down 0.8% At Rs 237 Cr Vs Rs 239 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 16.6% Vs 17.6%

Net Profit down 42.1% At Rs 85 Cr Vs Rs 147 Cr

INDOGULF CROPSCIENCES Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 19.5% At Rs 150.8 Cr Vs Rs 126.2 Cr

EBITDA down 2% At Rs 20.4 Cr Vs Rs 20.8 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 13.5% Vs 16.5%

Net Profit up 18.4% At Rs 11.6 Cr Vs Rs 9.8 Cr YoY

INSECTICIDES (INDIA) Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 18.8% At Rs 426 Cr Vs Rs 359 Cr

EBITDA down 10.1% At Rs 25.6 Cr Vs Rs 28.5 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 6% Vs 7.9%

Net Profit down 15.7% At Rs 11.7 Cr Vs Rs 13.9 Cr

TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 1.3% At Rs 712 Cr Vs Rs 702 Cr

EBITDA up 26.3% At Rs 139 Cr Vs Rs 110 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 19.6% Vs 15.7%

Net Profit up 15.3% At Rs 76.1 Cr Vs Rs 66 Cr

GOODYEAR INDIA Q4 (yoY)

Revenue up 2.3% At Rs 616 Cr Vs Rs 603 Cr

EBITDA At Rs 41.5 Cr Vs Rs 17.3 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 6.7% Vs 2.9%

Net Profit up 99% At Rs 9.7 Cr Vs Rs 4.9 Cr

Saw One-Time Loss Of Rs 19.8 Cr In Q4

PRAJ INDUSTRIES Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue down 1.8% At Rs 845 Cr Vs Rs 860 Cr

EBITDA down 69.1% At Rs 23.2 Cr Vs Rs 75.2 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 2.7% Vs 8.7%

Net Profit down 70.9% At Rs 11.6 Cr Vs Rs 39.8 Cr

Saw One-Time Gain Of Rs 8.1 Cr In Q4

FINOLEX CABLES Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 22.4% At Rs 1,951 Cr Vs Rs 1,595 Cr

EBITDA up 5.6% At Rs 180 Cr Vs Rs 171 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 9.2% Vs 10.7%

Net Profit up 17.1% At Rs 224 Cr Vs Rs 192 Cr

AEGIS VOPAK Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 22.2% At Rs 243 Cr Vs Rs 199 Cr

EBITDA up 24.2% At Rs 179 Cr Vs Rs 144 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 73.6% Vs 72.4%

Net Profit up 17.6% At Rs 68.6 Cr Vs Rs 58.4 Cr

GUJARAT PIPAVAV Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 26.1% At Rs 317 Cr Vs Rs 252 Cr

EBITDA up 42.5% At Rs 223 Cr Vs Rs 157 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 70.3% Vs 62.2%

Net Profit up 26.5% At Rs 142 Cr Vs Rs 112 Cr

AVANTI FEEDS Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 5.8% At Rs 1,515 Cr Vs Rs 1,432 Cr

EBITDA down 6.4% At Rs 212 Cr Vs Rs 227 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 14% Vs 15.8%

Net Profit down 17.6% At Rs 125 Cr Vs Rs 152 Cr

TBO TEK Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 82.6% At Rs 814 Cr Vs Rs 446 Cr

EBITDA up 62.9% At Rs 105 Cr Vs Rs 64.7 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 12.9% Vs 14.5%

Net Profit up 2% At Rs 60.1 Cr Vs Rs 58.9 Cr

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Q4 (yoY)

Revenue up 0.5% At Rs 590 Cr Vs Rs 587 Cr

EBITDA down 48% At Rs 45.1 Cr Vs Rs 86.7 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 7.6% Vs 14.8%

Net Profit down 59.8% At Rs 22 Cr Vs Rs 54.6 Cr

TCPL PACKAGING Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 7.5% At Rs 454 Cr Vs Rs 422 Cr

EBITDA down 3.8% At Rs 69 Cr Vs Rs 72 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 15.3% Vs 17.1%

Net Profit down 42.9% At Rs 21.7 Cr Vs Rs 38 Cr

V2 RETAIL Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 59.9% At Rs 797 Cr Vs Rs 499 Cr

EBITDA up 88.7% At Rs 109 Cr Vs Rs 57.8 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 13.7% Vs 11.6%

Net Profit At Rs 17.5 Cr Vs Rs 6.4 Cr

LUMAX INDUSTRIES Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 30% At Rs 1,200 Cr Vs Rs 923 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 10.3% Vs 8.6%

EBITDA up 56.3% At Rs 124 Cr Vs Rs 79.3 Cr

Net Profit up 23% At Rs 54.1 Cr Vs Rs 44 Cr

RELAXO FOOTWEARS Q4 (YoY)

Revenue up 8% At Rs 751 Cr Vs Rs 695 Cr

EBITDA up 10.6% At Rs 124 Cr Vs Rs 112 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 16.5% Vs 16.1%

Net Profit up 20.4% At Rs 67.7 Cr Vs Rs 56.2 Cr

BANCO PRODUCTS Q4 (CONS YoY)

Revenue up 25.6% At Rs 1099 Cr Vs Rs Rs 875 Cr

EBITDA up 5% At Rs 225 Cr Vs Rs 214.3 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 20.5% Vs 24.5%

Net Profit up 71.8% At Rs 147 Cr Vs Rs 86 Cr

Stocks In News

Oil India : The company's subsidiary signed a Joint Venture pact with Hindustan Waste Treatment for bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects.

: The company's subsidiary signed a Joint Venture pact with Hindustan Waste Treatment for bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects. Seamec : The company announced that its vessel 'Seamec Diamond' has been hired after technical issues were resolved.

: The company announced that its vessel 'Seamec Diamond' has been hired after technical issues were resolved. Godfrey Phillips : Signed a contract manufacturing pact with Polisetty Somasundaram for the delivery of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

: Signed a contract manufacturing pact with Polisetty Somasundaram for the delivery of cigarettes and other tobacco products. Linde India : Commenced commercial production at its Air Separation Unit (ASU) at JSL Kalinganagar, set to supply 1,450 TPD of Oxygen, 1,800 TPD of Nitrogen, and 64 TPD of Argon to JSL.

: Commenced commercial production at its Air Separation Unit (ASU) at JSL Kalinganagar, set to supply 1,450 TPD of Oxygen, 1,800 TPD of Nitrogen, and 64 TPD of Argon to JSL. Tata Elxsi : Launched a new AI platform called 'AnaTel AI' in collaboration with OpenAna, targeting software development in healthcare and med-tech.

: Launched a new AI platform called 'AnaTel AI' in collaboration with OpenAna, targeting software development in healthcare and med-tech. RITES : Signed an MoU with Crisil to jointly offer data-driven solutions.

: Signed an MoU with Crisil to jointly offer data-driven solutions. HCLTech : Launched a new Autonomous Finance Platform designed for use with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise.

: Launched a new Autonomous Finance Platform designed for use with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise. Swiggy : A special resolution fell short of shareholder approval regarding amendments aimed at IOCC (Indian Owned and Controlled Company) status compliance. The company is working with shareholders to address their concerns.

: A special resolution fell short of shareholder approval regarding amendments aimed at IOCC (Indian Owned and Controlled Company) status compliance. The company is working with shareholders to address their concerns. Jagran Prakashan : The NCLAT has allowed an EGM scheduled for May 29 to seek the removal of 7 independent directors and 1 whole-time director. However, the implementation of any EGM resolutions will be kept in abeyance pending the outcome of a related NCLT case.

: The NCLAT has allowed an EGM scheduled for May 29 to seek the removal of 7 independent directors and 1 whole-time director. However, the implementation of any EGM resolutions will be kept in abeyance pending the outcome of a related NCLT case. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : The bank will open two new branches in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat on June 29.

: The bank will open two new branches in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat on June 29. HG Infra : Declared the successful bidder by REC Power for a 35-year Transmission Service Provider Contract worth Rs 115 crore annually.

: Declared the successful bidder by REC Power for a 35-year Transmission Service Provider Contract worth Rs 115 crore annually. Zydus Lifesciences : The US FDA granted Priority Review to the company's New Drug Application for Saroglitazar, indicated to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults. In a separate update, the board hiked its buyback price from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,260 per share while reducing the total buyback shares from 96 lakh to 87 lakh.

: The US FDA granted Priority Review to the company's New Drug Application for Saroglitazar, indicated to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults. In a separate update, the board hiked its buyback price from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,260 per share while reducing the total buyback shares from 96 lakh to 87 lakh. Coal India : The government will exercise the oversubscription (greenshoe) option of 1% (6.2 crore shares) in its ongoing OFS, taking the total offer size to 2% (12.3 crore shares). Retail investors, who can subscribe to 10% of the total offer, can place bids starting May 29.

: The government will exercise the oversubscription (greenshoe) option of 1% (6.2 crore shares) in its ongoing OFS, taking the total offer size to 2% (12.3 crore shares). Retail investors, who can subscribe to 10% of the total offer, can place bids starting May 29. Satin Creditcare : Allotted non-convertible bonds worth $20 million to BlueOrchard Microfinance.

: Allotted non-convertible bonds worth $20 million to BlueOrchard Microfinance. Patanjali Foods : Received a show-cause notice from the Chennai Tax Body regarding a tax and penalty demand worth Rs 1,353 crore due to alleged anomalies in GST returns. The company plans to file an appropriate response and does not expect any financial liability.

: Received a show-cause notice from the Chennai Tax Body regarding a tax and penalty demand worth Rs 1,353 crore due to alleged anomalies in GST returns. The company plans to file an appropriate response and does not expect any financial liability. EPL : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the company's merger with Indovida India.

: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the company's merger with Indovida India. Excelsoft Tech : Partnered with AQA Education for an E-Marking Platform.

: Partnered with AQA Education for an E-Marking Platform. Reliance Industries : Set to hold its 49th AGM on June 19 and fixed June 5 as the record date for determining the FY26 dividend.

: Set to hold its 49th AGM on June 19 and fixed June 5 as the record date for determining the FY26 dividend. Vadilal Industries : Conducted a review of its compliance with statutory provisions and found no wage code violations or minimum wage shortfalls via an independent audit. The board plans to implement stronger wage compliance systems.

: Conducted a review of its compliance with statutory provisions and found no wage code violations or minimum wage shortfalls via an independent audit. The board plans to implement stronger wage compliance systems. GAIL : The government assigned CMD Deepak Gupta the additional charge of Director (Projects).

: The government assigned CMD Deepak Gupta the additional charge of Director (Projects). Maruti Suzuki : The ongoing CCI case has been adjourned again, this time to May 30.

: The ongoing CCI case has been adjourned again, this time to May 30. TVS Srichakra : Approved a massive Rs 220 crore investment for capacity expansion at its manufacturing units in Vellaripatti, Madurai.

: Approved a massive Rs 220 crore investment for capacity expansion at its manufacturing units in Vellaripatti, Madurai. Patel Engineering : A joint venture involving the company has been blacklisted by Nepal's procurement office until May 2029. The JV was involved in the Sunkoshi Marin project.

: A joint venture involving the company has been blacklisted by Nepal's procurement office until May 2029. The JV was involved in the Sunkoshi Marin project. Carborundum Universal : Acquired a 29.58% stake in PRPL for Rs 6.5 crore.

: Acquired a 29.58% stake in PRPL for Rs 6.5 crore. NTPC Green Energy : Declared Commercial Operations on the final 105 MW capacity of its 1,200 MW solar project in Gujarat.

: Declared Commercial Operations on the final 105 MW capacity of its 1,200 MW solar project in Gujarat. Enviro Infra : Secured a Rs 207.5 crore EPC order from CGE 30 HYBRID for land aggregation and development related to an energy project.

: Secured a Rs 207.5 crore EPC order from CGE 30 HYBRID for land aggregation and development related to an energy project. Cholamandalam Investment : Allotted non-convertible securities worth Rs 5,000 crore.

: Allotted non-convertible securities worth Rs 5,000 crore. Advait Energy : Received MCA approval to incorporate a new subsidiary, Advait BESS Bhesaan.

: Received MCA approval to incorporate a new subsidiary, Advait BESS Bhesaan. National Fertilizers : Appointed Arvind Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer.

: Appointed Arvind Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer. Tata Motors : Fixed June 12 as the record date for determining eligibility for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

: Fixed June 12 as the record date for determining eligibility for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. Clean Max : The board approved pledge support providing security worth Rs 169 crore for two of its subsidiaries.

: The board approved pledge support providing security worth Rs 169 crore for two of its subsidiaries. Paytm : Following the Supreme Court upholding a 28% GST on online gaming, Paytm clarified there is no impact regarding its First Games GST matter. The First Games gaming business was discontinued in August 2025, and its investment carrying value is already nil. A GST SCN of Rs 5,712 crore is still pending adjudication.

: Following the Supreme Court upholding a 28% GST on online gaming, Paytm clarified there is no impact regarding its First Games GST matter. The First Games gaming business was discontinued in August 2025, and its investment carrying value is already nil. A GST SCN of Rs 5,712 crore is still pending adjudication. ACME Solar : Its subsidiary commissioned an additional 34.6 MW BESS in Rajasthan.

: Its subsidiary commissioned an additional 34.6 MW BESS in Rajasthan. Powerica : Received a Rs 30 crore tax order from a Bengaluru regulatory body.

: Received a Rs 30 crore tax order from a Bengaluru regulatory body. CASTROL INDIA: Approves Appointment Of Saugata Basuray As MD . Saugata Basuray Currently Serves As Interim CEO

Approves Appointment Of Saugata Basuray As MD . Saugata Basuray Currently Serves As Interim CEO Century Plyboards: Arm's resin manufacturing unit in Andhra starts commercial production

Arm's resin manufacturing unit in Andhra starts commercial production TCS : Company has partnered with Mistral to build custom AI models. The company will also set up a Centre of Excellence with Mistral to drive AI innovation.

Company has partnered with Mistral to build custom AI models. The company will also set up a Centre of Excellence with Mistral to drive AI innovation. P&G HYGIENE :Gaurav Bhartia Ceases To Be CFO Effective June 30. Company appoints Srividya Srinivasan As ED, CFO From July 1

:Gaurav Bhartia Ceases To Be CFO Effective June 30. Company appoints Srividya Srinivasan As ED, CFO From July 1 Ravindra Energy: Board has approved a rights issue of 19.8 crore shares, aiming to raise around Rs 205 crore. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 101 per share. The company has set June 8 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The rights issue will open on June 16 and close on June 24.

Board has approved a rights issue of 19.8 crore shares, aiming to raise around Rs 205 crore. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 101 per share. The company has set June 8 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The rights issue will open on June 16 and close on June 24. Ather Energy: Incorporates Arm Ather Insurance in capacity of Corporate Agent

Incorporates Arm Ather Insurance in capacity of Corporate Agent Grindwell Norton: Company has entered into a Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Sunsure Energy and Murli Solar to invest in renewable energy projects. The company has also signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Murli Solar for sourcing renewable energy.

Company has entered into a Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Sunsure Energy and Murli Solar to invest in renewable energy projects. The company has also signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Murli Solar for sourcing renewable energy. Wockhardt : Company gets CDSCO nod To Import, Market Zaynich. Zaynich Treats urinary tract infections in adult patients

Company gets CDSCO nod To Import, Market Zaynich. Zaynich Treats urinary tract infections in adult patients LUPIN : Ankleshwar Unit Gets EIR from US FDA

: Ankleshwar Unit Gets EIR from US FDA Balrampur Chini Mills : Company has received exchange approval for a preferential issue of up to 93.16 lakh equity shares. The shares will be issued at ₹483 per share, including a premium of ₹482 per share.

Company has received exchange approval for a preferential issue of up to 93.16 lakh equity shares. The shares will be issued at ₹483 per share, including a premium of ₹482 per share. Lupin: Lupin has shared Phase 1 data for its LNP8701 inhibitor, highlighting its emerging potential to limit tumor growth. The study indicates LNP8701 is safe and well‑tolerated, with the company planning to continue efficacy studies in India.

Lupin has shared Phase 1 data for its LNP8701 inhibitor, highlighting its emerging potential to limit tumor growth. The study indicates LNP8701 is safe and well‑tolerated, with the company planning to continue efficacy studies in India. Eicher Motors : Company has launched the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (650cc motorcycle) in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.6 lakh. The new Bullet will be available in Black and Blue shades, with retail availability.

: Company has launched the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (650cc motorcycle) in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.6 lakh. The new Bullet will be available in Black and Blue shades, with retail availability. Sky Gold & Diamonds: Board to meet on June 9 to consider CEO appointment. Board may appoint Akash Talesara As CEO

Board to meet on June 9 to consider CEO appointment. Board may appoint Akash Talesara As CEO Lloyds Enterprises : Company will issue a corporate guarantee in favour of Axis Trustee Services for Rs 170 crore NCD issue by Geomysore Services. The company holds a 30.48% stake in Geomysore Services.

: Company will issue a corporate guarantee in favour of Axis Trustee Services for Rs 170 crore NCD issue by Geomysore Services. The company holds a 30.48% stake in Geomysore Services. Wipro: Wipro has expanded its partnership with ServiceNow to deepen collaboration in enterprise transformation. The partnership will focus on implementing Agentic AI-driven workflows across core enterprise functions.

Wipro has expanded its partnership with ServiceNow to deepen collaboration in enterprise transformation. The partnership will focus on implementing Agentic AI-driven workflows across core enterprise functions. Greaves Cotton : Company will further invest Rs 50 crore in its arm, Greaves Finance. The investment will be made on a rights basis.

: Company will further invest Rs 50 crore in its arm, Greaves Finance. The investment will be made on a rights basis. Persistent Systems : Company's arm has acquired a part of Concise Systems' business. The Estonia-based arm, PerSys Estonia, acquired the business for €5.6 million.

: Company's arm has acquired a part of Concise Systems' business. The Estonia-based arm, PerSys Estonia, acquired the business for €5.6 million. Infosys : Extends AI, Digital Innovation Partnership With Roland-Garros till 2031

: Extends AI, Digital Innovation Partnership With Roland-Garros till 2031 Corona Remedies : Company has received EU-GMP compliance certification for its hormone manufacturing unit. It has also secured renewed EU-GMP approval for its Ahmedabad Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility.

: Company has received EU-GMP compliance certification for its hormone manufacturing unit. It has also secured renewed EU-GMP approval for its Ahmedabad Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility. Reliance Industries

Annual Report highlights

Reliance is investing aggressively with Rs 1.44 lakh crore capex across O2C, retail, digital and new energy to drive future growth.

Retail and digital continue to scale rapidly with strong growth and expansion in stores and subscriber base, while the new energy push across solar, batteries and green hydrogen supports long-term growth.

Expansion is further supported through subsidiaries, JVs and large inter-group transactions to build scale, integration and supply chain strength.

Tata Motors PV: To Hold 81st AGM On July 8. Fixes June 19 as record date for FY26 Dividend

To Hold 81st AGM On July 8. Fixes June 19 as record date for FY26 Dividend Escorts Kubota : Launches New Variant In Kubota NeoStar Series and New Tractor In 21-27 HP Range

Launches New Variant In Kubota NeoStar Series and New Tractor In 21-27 HP Range Indoco Remedies: Company's Baddi Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) manufacturing unit has received EU-GMP certification from a German health authority.

Company's Baddi Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) manufacturing unit has received EU-GMP certification from a German health authority. ASHOK LEYLAND : Reappoints Dheeraj G Hinduja As Executive Chairman For 3 Yrs More. Company also approves incorporation for wholly-owned arm in Indonesia

: Reappoints Dheeraj G Hinduja As Executive Chairman For 3 Yrs More. Company also approves incorporation for wholly-owned arm in Indonesia HBL Engineering: Company gets LoA Worth Rs 1,714 Cr From Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to Commission KAVACH Loco Equipment

Company gets LoA Worth Rs 1,714 Cr From Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to Commission KAVACH Loco Equipment Hindustan Copper: Gets Water tax demand worth `92.2 Cr from Jharkhand Authority

Gets Water tax demand worth `92.2 Cr from Jharkhand Authority Chemplast Sanmar : Commences Commercial production at Berigai Block Phase III

: Commences Commercial production at Berigai Block Phase III AWL Agri : signed a pact with Shree Renuka Sugars to distribute refined sugar under the ‘Madhur' brand. While AWL will handle marketing and distribution, Shree Renuka Sugars will retain ownership of the Madhur brand.

: signed a pact with Shree Renuka Sugars to distribute refined sugar under the ‘Madhur' brand. While AWL will handle marketing and distribution, Shree Renuka Sugars will retain ownership of the Madhur brand. Zydus Lifesciences: arm has received US FDA priority review for its Saroglitazar New Drug Application (NDA). Saroglitazar is being developed for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adult patients.

arm has received US FDA priority review for its Saroglitazar New Drug Application (NDA). Saroglitazar is being developed for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adult patients. Patanjali Foods: company has denied the allegations mentioned in the show cause notice and clarified on the Rs 1,353 crore tax demand from the Chennai body. The company stated that it has disclosed Rs 2,017 crore of taxable supplies, refuted the Rs 8,141 crore figure cited in the SCN, said TDS returns are only Rs 109 crore, and is filing a detailed reply.

company has denied the allegations mentioned in the show cause notice and clarified on the Rs 1,353 crore tax demand from the Chennai body. The company stated that it has disclosed Rs 2,017 crore of taxable supplies, refuted the Rs 8,141 crore figure cited in the SCN, said TDS returns are only Rs 109 crore, and is filing a detailed reply. 3i Infotech: Amount of Disputed disallowances For AY12-19 At Rs 798 Cr

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland Q4: Net Profit Rises 14%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Bulk Block Deals

JK Lakshmi Cement : Bengal & Assam Company bought 8.69 lk shares at Rs. 615 per share, Dwarkesh Energy sold 8.69 lk shares at Rs. 615 per share

Bengal & Assam Company bought 8.69 lk shares at Rs. 615 per share, Dwarkesh Energy sold 8.69 lk shares at Rs. 615 per share Euro Pratik Sales : Singhvi Pratik Gunwant bought 5.45 lk shares at Rs. 258.82 per share

Singhvi Pratik Gunwant bought 5.45 lk shares at Rs. 258.82 per share Prataap Snacks : Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 3.11 lk shares at Rs. 1004.38 per share, Naveen Kumar Mehta sold 1.52 lk shares at Rs. 990 per share

Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 3.11 lk shares at Rs. 1004.38 per share, Naveen Kumar Mehta sold 1.52 lk shares at Rs. 990 per share INDOCO : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6.74 lk shares at Rs. 198 per share

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6.74 lk shares at Rs. 198 per share PINELABS : SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.32 Cr shares at Rs. 135 per share, Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 70 lk shares at Rs. 135 per share, Altimeter Growth Partners Fund III L.P. sold 1.56 Cr shares at Rs. 135.21 per share

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage I: Bliss Gvs Pharma, Gocl Corporation, Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals, Sportking India

Bliss Gvs Pharma, Gocl Corporation, Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals, Sportking India List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage II: Websol Energy System

Websol Energy System List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology, Rane Holdings, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

F&O Cues

Nifty ​June futures is up 0.11% to 24,006.20 at a premium of 99.05 points.

Nifty Options 2nd Jun Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23000.

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