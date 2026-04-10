Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On April 10

Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines on Thursday after one-day breather, tracking weak global cues on uncertainty around the ceasefire and reports of renewed Israeli strikes on Lebanon. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.9% lower to settle near 23,780 and the BSE Sensex slumped 1.2% or over 900 points to close marginally above 76,630.

Earnings (Post Market)

TCS Q4FY26

Net Profit: Rs. 13,718 crore (+29% QoQ)

Revenue: Rs. 70,698 crore (+5.4% QoQ)

EBIT: Rs. 17,870 crore (+5.8% QoQ)

EBIT Margin: 25.3% (vs 25.2% QoQ)

Business Updates

Container Corp (Q4)

Total Throughput: 1.4 Mn TEUs (+6% YoY)

IRB Infrastructure (March)

March Toll Collections: Rs. 784 crore (+20.7% YoY)

FY26 Total Toll Collections: Rs. 8,323 crore

JSW Steel (Q4 & FY26)

FY26 Total Crude Steel Production: 30.14 MT (+8% YoY)

Q4 Total Crude Steel Production: 7.49 MT (+0.1% YoY)

Stocks In News

Ashiana Housing: The company has acquired 28.55 acres of land in Pune for a new project that carries an estimated sales value potential of Rs. 1,800 crore.

IndusInd Bank: The bank has appointed Jagdeep Mallareddy as its new Head of Consumer Banking.

Saatvik Green Energy: The company reports the resignation of its CFO, Abani Kant Jha, effective April 7. Separately, it secured a Rs. 109 crore order from EPC players for the supply of Solar PV Modules.

Wipro: The company's board will meet on April 16 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

HDFC Life: The company's board is scheduled to meet on April 16 to consider raising funds through the issuance of shares.

Godfrey Phillips: The company reports that plaintiffs have unconditionally withdrawn their suit filed against the firm in the Delhi High Court.

Eicher Motors: The company has expanded its EV portfolio by launching the 'Flying Flea' electric motorcycle, priced at Rs. 2.79 lakh.

Amagi Media Labs: The company announced the expansion of its Amagi NOW platform along with the introduction of Agentic Media Operations.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has successfully redeemed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs. 100 crore.

Grindwell Norton: The company has terminated its pact with Radiance MH Sunrise for the sourcing of green energy.

Sandur Manganese: The company executed a Forest Lease Agreement (FLA) with the Karnataka government for the diversion of forest land to establish the Kammathuru Iron Ore Mine.

BSE: The exchange has received SEBI's nod to launch derivative contracts on the BSE Focused IT Index.

Tarsons Products: The company will infuse 3 million Euros into its Singapore-based arm.

Goldiam International: The company has opened its 24th retail store, located in Faridabad.

NHPC: The company's board will meet on April 14 to discuss the monetization of future cash flows from its power stations.

Thermax: The company completed the acquisition of an additional 35.82% stake in Exactspace Tech, taking its total majority shareholding to 51%.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company has transferred its entire stake in its arm Cocoblu Retail to another subsidiary, Neobrands.

Tata Steel: The company has increased its shareholding in Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (TSCPL) from 99.99% to a full 100%.

SP Apparels: The company has invested Rs. 6 crore in its subsidiary.

IFB Industries: The company has appointed Sandeep Joseph Abraham as Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term.

TCS: Alongside its strong Q4 earnings, the company announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Marks and Spencer.

VA Tech Wabag: The company has executed a shareholders' agreement with its joint venture entity, Ghaziabad Bioenergy.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company has opened its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue today, setting the floor price at Rs. 390.26 per share.

KEC International: The company has received a tax demand notice of Rs. 46 crore from the Income Tax Department.

GHV Infra: The company has secured a Rs. 105 crore order from GHV India for the construction of various projects located in Kalwa.

JSW Energy: The company has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 26% stake in JSW Mahanadi Power (JMPCL), moving towards full ownership of the entity.

IPO Update

Om Power

Day 1 (As of 5:00 PM)

Reports 0.39x overall subscription

QIBs at 0.78x

Retail at 0.30x

NIIs at 0.11x

Bulk Deals

Sai Parenterals: Arihant Capital Markets, bought, 3.98 lakh shares for Rs. 423.13 per share



Insider Trades/Pledge

NRB Bearings:

Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1 (Promoter) created a pledge of 30.05 lakh shares.

Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1 (Promoter) released a pledge of 18.97 lakh shares.

Harshbeena Zaveri (Promoter & Director) released a pledge of 1.76 crore shares.

Harshbeena Zaveri (Promoter & Director) created a pledge of 1.64 crore shares.



List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Easy Trip Planners, eMudhra, EPack Prefab Technologies, JTL Industries, Lloyds Enterprises, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, M&B Engineering, NACL Industries, Websol Energy System

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: JSW Holdings

F&O Cues

Nifty Apr futures is down 0.80% to 23,864.50 at a premium of 89 points.

Nifty Options 13th Apr Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.



Securities in ban period: SAIL, SAMMAANCAP

Currency Check

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 92.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as the situation in West Asia remains fragile, keeping investors wary of the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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