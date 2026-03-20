Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Brent Crude Eases To $106 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,173.50. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks halted a three-day losing streak on weak global cues, surging oil prices and selloff in HDFC Bank. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 2.9% to below 23,100 and the BSE Sensex fell 3.3% to near 74,200. Intraday, the 30-stock index fell as much as 3.6% or 2,753 points to 73,950 and the 50-share index fell as much as 3.6% to 22,930.

Meanwhile, after the US Treasury Secretary said Washington may allow Iranian crude held on tankers to enter the market. Brent dropped 2% to $106 per barrel, while the US crude falls 1.56% to $94.64 per barrel. In Asia, Hang Seng is down 0.6% in early trade. Kospi rises nearly 1%, while Kosdaq gains 0.94%. Australia's ASX 200 slips 0.27%. Japan's markets are closed today for the Vernal Equinox holiday.