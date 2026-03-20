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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Brent Crude Eases To $106 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,173.50, compared to the Thursday's index close of 23,002.15.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Brent Crude Eases To $106 A Barrel
4 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,173.50. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks halted a three-day losing streak on weak global cues, surging oil prices and selloff in HDFC Bank. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 2.9% to below 23,100 and the BSE Sensex fell 3.3% to near 74,200. Intraday, the 30-stock index fell as much as 3.6% or 2,753 points to 73,950 and the 50-share index fell as much as 3.6% to 22,930.

Meanwhile, after the US Treasury Secretary said Washington may allow Iranian crude held on tankers to enter the market. Brent dropped 2% to $106 per barrel, while the US crude falls 1.56% to $94.64 per barrel. In Asia, Hang Seng is down 0.6% in early trade. Kospi rises nearly 1%, while Kosdaq gains 0.94%. Australia's ASX 200 slips 0.27%. Japan's markets are closed today for the Vernal Equinox holiday.

Mar 20, 2026 08:41 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Buy On HDFC Bank Despite Chairman Exit

BofA on HDFC Bank

  • Maintains Buy with a target price of Rs 1,175.
  • Says the unexpected chairman exit adds uncertainty but fundamentals remain intact.
  • Believes the departure reflects personal differences with senior management.
  • Notes the bank’s strong governance record over more than 25 years.
  • Remains constructive on valuation and improving operating performance.
  • Says sustained loan growth is key for the next phase of re-rating.

Jefferies on HDFC Bank

  • Maintains Buy with a target price of Rs 1,240.
  • Says the outgoing chairman’s “no wrongdoing” comment and RBI’s clarification are reassuring.
  • Notes that valuation appears attractive.

Kotak Securities on HDFC Bank

  • Maintains Buy with a target price of Rs 1,050.
  • Says stability is reaffirmed but re-rating requires more clarity.
  • Notes limited insight into the reason for the exit, which may keep investors cautious.
  • Says management changes could face heightened scrutiny, adding near-term uncertainty.
  • Warns the bank could see valuation de-rating despite steady performance.
  • Expects HDFC Bank’s discount to ICICI Bank to widen, with premiums converging toward Axis Bank.

Mar 20, 2026 08:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: CLSA Cuts Targets Across Auto Stocks As Crude Stays Elevated

 

Mar 20, 2026 08:33 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: HSBC Flags Expensive Valuation In Blue Star

Blue Star Ltd.
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  • HSBC starts coverage on Blue Star with a Hold call and a target price of Rs 2,000.
  • Says the company remains a key player in India’s cooling market with strong R&D and distribution.
  • Notes that its commercial business helps offset seasonal swings.
  • HSBC highlights that valuation is demanding at current levels.
Mar 20, 2026 08:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: HSBC Initiates Coverage On LG Electronics With Buy Call

LG Electronics India Ltd
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  • HSBC initiates Buy on LG Electronics with a target price of Rs 1,850.
  • Says growth outlook remains firm despite the past two weak quarters.
  • Expects margins to improve over the forecast period.
  • Lists triggers including capacity expansion, strong premium positioning, wider price range and export opportunities.
  • Notes that valuation appears undemanding.
Mar 20, 2026 08:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Faces Resistance At 23,700–23,800, Says CLSA

  • Nifty fails to move above the former support zone of 23,700–23,800, which now acts as resistance.
  • CLSA says this reinforces the March breakdown.
  • Index remains within the wider 21,777–21,800 support and 23,700–23,800 resistance range.
  • A move towards the 2025 lows looks more likely, which would cancel the earlier cup‑and‑handle pattern.
  • CLSA notes the consolidation has turned into a more complex and extended structure.
Mar 20, 2026 07:44 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Stocks To Watch Today

Positive

  • Adani Ports, Adani Power: Intent to acquire assets from Jaiprakash Associates.
  • IT stocks: Accenture raises lower end of guidance.
  • ONGC, Oil India: Brent crude prices stay elevated.
  • SBI: SBI Funds files DRHP.
  • FACT, NFL, RCF: Government increases gas supplies.
  • Deepak Nitrate, Meghmani Organics: Anti-dumping duty imposed on China’s DASDA imports.
  • Electrosteel Castings, Gallant Ispat, IOL Chemical: Promoter buying.
  • Cipla: To invest $100 million in EU arm.
  • Gillette India: Positive update from Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.
  • Verandah Learning: NCLT clears restructuring.
  • ACME Solar Holdings: Commissions Gujarat power project.
  • JSW Cement: Rajasthan plant starts production.
  • Power Grid: Board clears merger of 28 arms into two wholly owned units.
  • Surya Roshni: Promoter buying.
  • HCL Tech: Arm repays outstanding debt.
  • IREDA: Raises FY27 borrowing plan.
  • Lemon Tree: Signs pact for hotel in Lonavla.
  • Amber Enterprises: Plans Rs 296 crore investment in IL JIN Electronics.
  • Samvardhana Motherson: JV pact with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.
  • NTPC, TCS: Pact signing updates.
  • Nestlé: Rs 225 crore investment for Munch.
  • Indiqube Spaces: Workspace leasing deal.
  • JK Cement: Preferred bidder for Andhra Pradesh limestone block.

Negative

  • Hindustan Zinc, gold financing firms: Sharp fall in silver and gold prices.
  • Hindustan Copper, NALCO, Hindalco: Metals sell-off continues.

Mar 20, 2026 07:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Accenture Q2 Results Signal Mixed Read-Through For Indian IT

  • Accenture reports Q2 revenue of $18 billion, up 8%, with bookings at $22.1 billion, up 6%.
  • The firm lifts its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3–5%.
  • Brokerages say Indian IT demand trends remain muted, with high competitive intensity.
  • Analysts flag risks from the Middle East and note slow momentum in key verticals, though some trends may support Indian IT firms.

    • Read the full report here

Mar 20, 2026 07:32 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Power Grid Clears Rs 705 Crore Investment Plan

Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd.
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  • Power Grid approves Rs 705 crore investment to procure transformers and reactors, according to an exchange filing.

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Power Grid To Consolidate 28 Subsidiaries Into Two To Improve Operations

Mar 20, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Shanghai Opens Lower

  • Shanghai Composite starts the session at 4,004.57, down 0.05%.
  • Shenzhen opens higher, rising 0.86%.
Mar 20, 2026 07:11 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Japan Markets Are Closed Today

Japan’s markets are closed today for the Vernal Equinox holiday.

Mar 20, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Kospi Rises, Hang Seng Drops In Mixed Asia Trade

  • Hang Seng slips 0.6% in early trade.
  • Kospi gains nearly 1%, while Kosdaq rises 0.94%.
  • Australia’s ASX 200 edges down 0.27%; Japan is shut for a holiday.
Mar 20, 2026 07:04 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above Nifty 50’s Last Close

  • GIFT Nifty stands at 23,173.50.
  • The level is above Thursday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,002.15.
Mar 20, 2026 06:56 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Falls As US Signals Possible Iran Sanctions Relief

  • Oil prices fell after the US Treasury Secretary said Washington may allow Iranian crude held on tankers to enter the market.
  • Brent drops 2% to $106 per barrel.
  • US crude falls 1.56% to $94.64 per barrel.

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Oil Slips To $107 As US, Israel Signal De-Escalation In Middle East Tensions

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CLSA Sees Nifty Moving Towards 2025 Low Of 22,161 — Check Support Level

CLSA Sees Nifty Moving Towards 2025 Low Of 22,161 — Check Support Level

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