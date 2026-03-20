Accenture Q2 Results: What Does It Indicate For Indian IT Stocks Heading Into Q4?

Global IT services giant Accenture has released its Q2FY26 earnings, where the company has recorded its highest-ever second-quarter bookings, amounting up to $22.2 billion.

Revenue for the IT giant stood at $18 billion, beating Wall Street estimates, while the operating margin was at 13.8%, up 30 basis points sequentially. The company expects full-year revenue growth to be around 3 to 5% vs 2 to 5% earlier.

Why Does This Matter?

Accenture's results have historically been a global demand barometer for IT services. Strong bookings and guidance signal healthy tech spending, benefiting Indian IT firms.

Weak numbers indicate client caution, deal delays, and pricing pressure. Since Indian companies depend on similar clients and markets, Accenture's outlook often shapes sector sentiment, especially ahead of the earnings season.

What's In Store For Indian Markets?

A number of brokerages have come out with fresh notes on Indian IT following Accenture's Q2 results. Citi, for one, believes headcount trends for large-cap Indian IT firms will continue to remain muted while industry competition remains high.

Citi has overall advised its investors to stay cautious on Indian IT. BofA, meanwhile, believes the ongoing conflict in the Middle East poses demand risk, although this has not been visible in customer spending or discussions thus far. The firm highlights that CY26 IT services demand trends are expected to be quite similar to CY25, as per Accenture.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, has witnessed some form of deceleration in the space, at least when compared to last year. The global brokerage firm believes key verticals, such as financial services, have shown deceleration in momentum on a yearly basis.



Finally, Jefferies suggests growth is unlikely to improve in the near-term for the IT sector. Potential escalation in the Middle East poses downside to consensus expectations of growth acceleration in FY27 for Indian IT firms, whereas AI remains a structural drag.

ALSO READ: Accenture Q2 Review: Guidance Raised, Yet Cautious Outlook Keeps Indian IT Read-Through Neutral — Motilal Oswal

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