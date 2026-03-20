Accenture Q2 Review: Guidance Raised, Yet Cautious Outlook Keeps Indian IT Read-Through Neutral — Motilal Oswal

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Motilal Oswal Report

Read-through for Indian IT:

Accenture Plc.'s Q2 FY26 results suggests that client spending trends remain broadly similar to 2025, according to Motilal Oswal. However, the brokerage believes that the escalating war situation adds an additional layer of uncertainty that is not yet fully reflected in the company's current outlook.

While Accenture highlighted that foundational work around artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining traction, Motilal Oswal notes that this momentum is still insufficient to drive the demand acceleration that was anticipated under earlier scenarios. The brokerage points out that, despite growing interest in AI, large‑scale deployment across complex enterprise environments remains challenging.

On AI‑led deflation, Motilal Oswal reiterates its earlier view that software engineering is emerging as the key battleground for AI adoption, citing that a significant share of API usage on leading AI platforms is linked to software development. However, translating these capabilities into measurable, enterprise‑wide productivity gains continues to face execution hurdles.

From an IT services standpoint, Motilal Oswal believes the sector is navigating one challenge after another, with firms likely to contend with a difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop in the near term.

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Motilal Oswal Accenture Q2 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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