The Indian primary market pipeline has received a fresh boost, with eight companies securing approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with their initial public offering plans.

The list includes Sterlite Electric, a Vedanta Group company whose proposed issue had earlier been put on hold, and Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin.

According to SEBI's latest weekly update, the regulator issued its observations to Sterlite Electric on November 20 and Svatantra Microfin on November 27.

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The six other companies receiving observations are Gaurik Fashions, Emerald Jewel Industry India, Beauty Garage, Noble Hygiene, MP Steel (India) and Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers.

SEBI's observations represent a key milestone in the IPO process. They allow companies to move towards their public issues, subject to other regulatory and procedural requirements. However, the clearance does not mean that an IPO will open immediately.

Sterlite Electric Returns To IPO Pipeline

Sterlite Electric's clearance is notable because SEBI had earlier placed its proposed IPO in abeyance without publicly disclosing the reason. The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in October.

The latest development removes that regulatory hurdle and allows the Vedanta Group company to advance its listing plans. However, the company is yet to announce its issue timeline, pricing or other final details.

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Svatantra Microfin Plans Rs 3,000 Crore IPO

Svatantra Microfin has proposed to raise Rs 3,000 crore through its public offering. Its draft papers outline a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of an equal amount.

The company intends to use the fresh issue proceeds primarily to strengthen its capital base. The OFS component will allow existing shareholders to sell part of their holdings. The proposed issue structure was disclosed in its DRHP.

Two Companies Withdraw IPO Papers

Meanwhile, two companies withdrew their draft offer documents during the week. Brishal Oil and Energy withdrew its papers on November 19, while Pentacle Consultants (I) withdrew its filing on November 25.

The latest regulatory update reflects movement on both sides of the IPO pipeline, with fresh companies receiving clearance while others step back from their proposed offerings. Investors will now watch for further filings, updated offer documents and issue timelines from the eight companies.

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