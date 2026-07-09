SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Premium Signals Ahead Of July 14 Launch

SBI Funds Management Ltd. (SBIFML) is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise almost Rs 11,700 crore from the primary market. It is a joint venture between the State Bank of India (SBI) and AMUNDI (France).

According to the official website, SBI holds a 61.86% stake in SBIFML, AMUNDI Asset Management holds 36.33% via a wholly owned subsidiary, Amundi India Holding, and others hold 1.81%.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the SBI Funds Management IPO stood at Rs 75 as of 11:30 a.m. on July 9. It indicates a listing price of Rs 649 apiece at a premium of 13.07% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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SBI Funds Management IPO: Key Details

The SBI Funds Management IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 11,692.91 crore. It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 20.37 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 26 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,924. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,936. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,14,832.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 545 and Rs 574 per share.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the issue and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Its subscription window will be open from July 14 to July 16, with the allotment expected to be finalised on July 17. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 20 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 21.

ALSO READ: SBI Funds Management IPO Price Band Announced: Minimum Investment, SBI Shareholder Quota Explained

Use Of Proceeds

The public issue comprises only an Offer for Sale, meaning SBI Funds Management will not raise any fresh funds through the listing. All the proceeds will flow directly to the shareholders offloading their shares.

About SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management is a joint venture between the State Bank of India (SBI) and AMUNDI (France). According to the official website, SBI holds a 61.86% stake in SBIFML, AMUNDI Asset Management holds 36.33% via a wholly owned subsidiary, Amundi India Holding, and others hold 1.81%.

Financials

The company reported a 20.76% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,067.38 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,540.15 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 22.01% YoY to Rs 4,389.49 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,597.76 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.





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