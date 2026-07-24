SAIL Q1 Results: Net Profit Slips 10%, Revenue Drops Even As Margin Expands

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 declined 10.4% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The PSU posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,644 crore, as against Rs 1,835 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations slumped 14.8% to Rs 26,246 crore from Rs 30,813 crore.

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slid 5.8% to Rs 4,153 crore from Rs 4,408 crore, while margin expanded 150 basis points to 15.8% from 14.3%.

Other income went down to Rs 206 crore from Rs 352 crore; SAIL said Q1 had a one-time cost of Rs 144 crore.

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SAIL Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 10.4% to Rs 1,644 crore from Rs 1,835 crore

Revenue down 14.8% to Rs 26,246 crore from Rs 30,813 crore

Ebitda down 5.8% to Rs 4,153 crore from Rs 4,408 crore

Margin up 150 basis points to 15.8% from 14.3%

Q1 included a one-time cost of Rs 144 crore

Other income down to Rs 206 crore from Rs 352 crore

ALSO READ: Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates Despite Governance Overhang

SAIL Share Price

SAIL's shares settled 0.34% higher at Rs 161.45 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday.

The stock has risen 9.84% year-to-date and 18.57% in the last 12 months.

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