REC Declares Interim Dividend Even As Q1 Profit Falls 6% — Check Record Date

State-owned power sector financier REC Ltd. on Friday declared its first interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per equity share for fiscal year 2027, even as the company reported a decline in its earnings for the quarter ended June.

The company's board approved the payment of a first interim dividend and fixed Friday, July 31, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. Eligible shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date will receive the interim dividend on or before August 23, 2026.

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In comparison the company issued an interim dividend of Rs 3.20 per share on March, 20 and an interim dividend of Rs 4.60 on Feb. 6, 2026. The company also issued an interim dividend of Rs 4.60 in October 2025. It gave a final dividend of Rs 2.60 per share in August 2025.

REC Q1 Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, REC reported a net profit of Rs 4,193 crore, down 6.1% from Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income also declined 2.4% year-on-year to Rs 14,470 crore from Rs 14,824 crore.

REC Share Price Today

REC shares ended 0.88% higher on Friday at Rs 361.60 per share. The earnings were announced after market closing on Friday. The shares have risen 1.66% in the last one week but fallen 0.73% in the last one month.

Year-to-date shares have fallen 1.82% and they are down 10.84% in the last one year.

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