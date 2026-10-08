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Q2 Results Today: TCS, GM Breweries Among Seven Companies To Announce Earnings On October 8

Q2 Results Today: TCS, GM Breweries and Lotus Chocolate are among seven firms reporting on October 8. Check the full list and TCS dividend details.

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Q2 Results Today: TCS, GM Breweries Among Seven Companies To Announce Earnings On October 8
Q2 results today full list
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
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GM Breweries Ltd.
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Seven companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GM Breweries and Lotus Chocolate, are scheduled to announce quarterly financial results on Thursday, October 8, 2026. Six of these companies will report earnings for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), while K&R Rail Engineering will announce its June-quarter results. Investors will closely track revenue growth, profit margins and management commentary, with TCS in focus ahead of its earnings announcement and a possible second interim dividend.

Q2 Results Today: Companies Reporting On October 8

CompanySectorQuarter Reported
TCSIT ServicesSeptember-quarter results
GM BreweriesBreweriesSeptember-quarter results
Grand Oak Canyons DistilleryDistillery & BeveragesSeptember-quarter results
Ind Bank HousingHousing FinanceSeptember-quarter results
K&R Rail EngineeringRail EngineeringJune-quarter results
Lotus Chocolate CompanyFood & ConfectionerySeptember-quarter results
Onix Solar EnergySolar EnergySeptember-quarter results

For real-time updates, analysis, and market reactions, follow our TCS Q2 Results Live Blog.

TCS Q2 Results: What To Expect

TCS is expected to report a 1.2% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue to Rs 73,152 crore from Rs 72,275 crore in Q1, according to Bloomberg estimates. Net profit is projected to rise 3.3% to Rs 13,794 crore, while EBIT is expected to increase 2.8% to Rs 17,802 crore. TCS could also announce a second interim dividend along with its results. TCS's EBIT margin is expected to improve to 24.33% from 24% in the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.

ALSO READ: TCS Q2 Preview: Profit May Rise 3.3% Amid Modest Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion. Here's What To Expect

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

TCS Q2 Results Date, Time And Earnings Call

  • Results announcement date: Oct. 8
  • Time: Likely after market hours
  • Earnings call date/time: Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. (IST)
  • Where investors can access the call: TCS earnings call webcast

ALSO READ: TCS Q2 Results: Will Weak Global Demand Continue To Impact India's Largest IT Company?

TCS Dividend: Record Date And Other Details

TCS may declare its second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 at its board meeting on October 8, 2026. In an earlier press release, the company already said that it has fixed Oct. 14 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear in the company's records or depository records on the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend, if declared.

TCS Share Price Performance

Ahead of its Q2 FY27 results announcement on Thursday, October 8, TCS shares closed at Rs 2,080.30 apiece on the NSE in the previous trading session, down Rs 19.70 or 0.94%. The stock will be in focus when markets open today as investors await the company's September-quarter earnings.

Q2 Results Calendar: What Comes Next

In the remaining week, around fourteen companies will announce their earnings on October 9 and October 10. The list includes Anand Rathi, Poonawalla Fincorp, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), among others. Can Fin Homes, CRAMC, Hathway Cable, Jai Mata Glass, are also scheduled to announce their Q2 during this period.

DateKey Companies
October 9Poonawalla Fincorp, Anand Rathi Wealth, Can Fin Homes, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Canara Robeco Asset Management, Waterways Leisure Tourism (CORDELIA), Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom
October 10Avenue Supermarts (DMART)

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TCS Share Price Jumps Nearly 3% Ahead of Q2 Results; Stock Down 35% YTD

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