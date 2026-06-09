Oracle Earnings Preview: Tech Giant's Revenue Expected To Top $19 Billion — Should You Buy?

Oracle Corp. is all set to release its financial fine print for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and analysts are betting big on the Larry Ellison-led tech giant.

The company is expected to report an adjusted revenue of $19 billion, rising 19.5% compared to $15.9 billion in the year-ago period and up 11.8% from $17 billion in the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg analysts' consensus estimates.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to rise to $1.97, up 15.9% from $1.70 in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal and $1.79 in Q3 of FY26.

Cloud revenue, a closely watched metric, could rise to nearly $10 billion from $6.7 billion, registering a 49.3% jump year-on-year and a 12.4% sequential jump from $8.9 billion. Total cloud and software revenue is expected to come in at $16.6 billion.

Net profit or operating income may rise 17.1% to $8.2 billion from $7 billion in fiscal 2025's fourth quarter, and up 12.3% from $7.3 billion in the preceding quarter.

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Forecasts For Q1FY27

Oracle is expected to guide a 42.1% year-on-year rise in its Q1FY27 revenue guidance to $18.9 billion from $13.3 billion in the comparable year-ago quarter; while EPS forecast is estimated at $1.69, as against $1.39. Cloud revenue guidance is expected to top $16.5 billion, up 46% from $11.3 billion in Q1FY26.

To Buy Or Not To Buy?

Out of the 51 analysts tracking the company on Bloomberg, 42 suggest buying its stock, eight have a 'hold' call, while only one recommends selling it. The average 12-month consensus price target of $254.51 implies an upside of nearly 22%.

As of 12:30 p.m. EST, the stock traded 5.5% lower at $200.15.

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