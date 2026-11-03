Oracle Is Near $10 Billion Share Sale At 11% Discount

Oracle Corp. raised $9.9 billion from a share sale priced at an 11% discount after the company's stock price was dinged in a choppy session to start the week.

The company sold 86.2 million shares at $116 per each, according to a statement late Monday. That compares with Friday's close of $130.67 before the deal was unveiled.

The company said also sold $10 billion of bonds on Monday in five tranches, with maturities ranging from three to 20 years, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Bank of America Corp. led both the stock and bond transactions, according to the filings.

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Oracle raised billions of dollars this year by selling shares in an effort to diversify the pools of capital it tapped to fund massive artificial-intelligence related spending. The race for cash is happening as Anthropic PBC is prepares a potentially record-setting initial public offering and in the wake of blockbuster share sales from the likes of Intel Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

The latest offering attracted demand for well above the amount sought ahead of pricing, after being confidentially marketed to selected existing investors, sovereign wealth funds and long-only investors, Bloomberg reported.

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