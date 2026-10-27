Oracle Adds OpenAI's ChatGPT, Codex To Business Apps; Expands Cloud Infra Chip Roster

Oracle is expanding its partnership with OpenAI, bringing ChatGPT and Codex into its business applications while broadening the range of artificial intelligence (AI) chips available through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), as demand for computing power continues to rise.

According to CNBC, the announcements were made on Tuesday at Oracle AI World in Las Vegas. The expanded collaboration aims to help businesses use AI tools within the software and systems they already rely on, making enterprise databases more accessible and actionable.

Mahesh Thiagarajan, Oracle's president of Cloud Infrastructure, told CNBC that integrating ChatGPT could make it easier for users to build, deploy and manage applications. Oracle's databases support critical operations across industries such as healthcare and financial services, where businesses rely on secure data storage and management.

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“More businesses are choosing OpenAI as we make it easier to put AI to work through the tools and systems they already use,” OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman said in a press release.

The announcement adds to OpenAI's efforts to strengthen its presence in the enterprise market. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was scheduled to join Oracle co-CEO Clay Magouyrk for a keynote at the event on Tuesday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Oracle is also expanding its cloud hardware portfolio, with plans to make Google's tensor processing units (TPUs), OpenAI's Jalapeño chip and Cerebras hardware available through OCI.

The move gives customers more options as the industry grapples with a shortage of AI computing capacity. It also marks a significant development for Google's custom chips, which are set to run on another major cloud provider's infrastructure for the first time.

Thiagarajan told CNBC that the expansion does not signal a shift away from Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs). He described Nvidia chips as highly versatile and said the AI market remains large enough to accommodate multiple hardware providers.

Cerebras shares rose about 8% following the announcement, while Oracle stock gained nearly 5% on Tuesday, CNBC reported.

The developments come as Oracle continues to invest heavily in data centres to meet growing demand for AI services. The company is facing local opposition to Project Jupiter, a multibillion-dollar data centre project in New Mexico. A hearing on air-quality permitting is scheduled for December 7 in Sunland Park.

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Thiagarajan said Project Jupiter was one of 30–40 data centre projects Oracle was developing per quarter, underscoring the scale of its infrastructure ambitions.

Investors are also looking ahead to Oracle's investor day, where the company is expected to face questions about its fiscal 2030 revenue targets and the financing costs associated with its expanding infrastructure pipeline. Oracle shares have fallen more than 30% this year amid concerns over how it will fund those investments, CNBC reported.

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