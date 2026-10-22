What Is Claude Duet? Anthropic's New AI Agent Can Manage Tasks While You Step Away

Anthropic has opened a waitlist for Claude Duet, a proactive AI agent designed to monitor apps, handle tasks in the background and seek user approval before taking key actions. The service, announced on Wednesday, October 21, is initially available to Pro and Max subscribers in the US.

Claude Duet is built around Claude Opus 5.5, Anthropic's model. Every morning, it gives users a quick rundown of the top priorities from the apps they've linked to it. After that, it looks through those apps every few hours and gets in touch only when there's something that requires the user's input.

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Tasks can range from booking meetings to more involved work, such as putting together dashboards, drawing up financial or sales forecasts and building web apps. Since the agent operates on its own virtual machine with a built-in browser, users can switch off their devices while it works, and they'll be notified once a job is finished or needs checking.

It also plugs into more than 6,000 connectors and plugins, covering services like Gmail, Slack, QuickBooks, Gusto, Docusign, HubSpot and Shopify.

Anthropic says that before Claude Duet sends a message, pays for something, signs a document or deletes a file, it lays out its intended action and holds off until the user gives the go-ahead. Certain actions, including trading securities and transferring money between accounts, are blocked even if a user approves them.

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The company says the agent doesn't get direct access to passwords and has protections against hidden instructions designed to hijack it. A new classifier stops it from sharing the most sensitive data, such as credit card numbers and government ID details, while health or financial information is passed on only when a user specifically tells it to.

Anthropic admits the preview has rough edges. Claude Duet can get a conversation wrong or misjudge how urgent something is, it isn't as good at personal errands like buying tickets, and users can't yet view its browser. Its regular background checks and bigger projects also eat into plan limits more quickly than ordinary chats.

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