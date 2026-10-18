19-Year-Old Claims Claude Code Helped Turn $68 Into $750,000. Here's How

A viral post on X has sparked discussion about the role of artificial intelligence in cryptocurrency trading, claiming that a 19-year-old Japanese engineering student built a trading bot using Anthropic's Claude Code in just 48 hours. According to the post, the bot turned an initial investment of $68 into $750,000 in profits.

The account @monica_AI also claimed that the bot made $6,732 on its first night of trading. However, the post does not include independently verifiable trading records to support these figures, leaving the claims unconfirmed.

How The AI Trading Bot Reportedly Works



According to @monica_AI, the trading bot monitors more than 50 markets simultaneously and uses real-time Bitcoin price data from cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The system reportedly checks prices every second to identify differences that could present trading opportunities. The post describes a strategy based on arbitrage, which involves attempting to profit from price differences between markets. Such opportunities can be short-lived, as prices may adjust quickly once traders identify a discrepancy.

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The system reportedly executes trades automatically when it identifies these opportunities. The post also claims that the student used an iPad as a second monitor to display market activity while the bot operated. However, the post does not disclose the trading strategy's complete technical details or provide evidence confirming the bot's performance.



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What Role Does Claude Code Play?



Claude Code is Anthropic's AI-powered coding tool that helps developers write, edit and debug software. It can assist with building applications and automating tasks that would otherwise require substantial manual coding. In the trading bot described in the post, Claude Code reportedly helped develop the system's trading logic, while the Binance API supplied market data.



AI coding tools can make software development faster, but generating code does not guarantee that a trading system will work reliably or generate profits. Its performance also depends on the underlying strategy, execution speed, transaction fees and market conditions.



Can AI Trading Bots Generate Consistent Profits?



Although arbitrage strategies attempt to exploit price differences, profitable opportunities are not guaranteed. Trading fees, network delays, slippage and competition from other automated systems can reduce potential returns. The $750,000 profit figure claimed in the viral post has not been independently verified. It is also unclear whether the reported amount represents realised profits, unrealised gains or returns calculated using another measure.

The post ends with an offer to share the Claude Code setup for free for 24 hours, directing readers to the account behind the claim. This promotional element does not independently establish the authenticity of the reported trading results.



AI-powered coding tools are lowering some of the barriers to building complex software, including automated trading systems. However, the ability to build a bot is different from the ability to operate one profitably over time. Before relying on such systems, users need to understand their trading logic, security requirements and exposure to financial losses.



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