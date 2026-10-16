Your 8GB RAM PC Could Feel Faster After Microsoft's Latest Windows 11 Update

If your laptop slows down every time you open one browser tab too many, you're not alone. Plenty of people rely on PCs with 8GB of memory, and Microsoft's latest Windows 11 improvements are aimed at making those machines feel quicker.

In a blog post on Thursday, Microsoft said the changes, developed with feedback from its Windows Insider community, are now starting to roll out more widely, with more to follow.

Up to 20 Per Cent More Responsive

Microsoft says Windows 11 is now up to 20 per cent more responsive. The company says users should notice the difference as soon as they switch on their PC, with snappier performance in Search, Start and File Explorer, as well as the Edge browser, Microsoft 365 and the Snipping Tool.

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More Breathing Room for 8GB PCs

The improvements could be especially noticeable on PCs with 8GB of memory. Microsoft has reworked how Windows handles memory, so that apps and tasks you're currently using get priority.

On these machines, up to 2GB of extra data from your active apps can now stay in fast memory, rather than being pushed off to slower storage. That should mean less lag when you have lots of apps or tabs open at once.

Microsoft is also cutting down on background memory use. On PCs with 8GB of memory or less, Widgets now sit idle until you actually open them, which Microsoft says frees up more than 200MB that other apps can use.

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Fewer Everyday Frustrations

The update also targets smaller annoyances. Users get more say over the timing of updates, and Microsoft is grouping updates together so PCs need to restart less often. Updates should also finish installing faster.

Bluetooth headphones should pair and reconnect more reliably, with AirPods pairing up to 15 seconds faster. Signing in with Windows Hello, using either face or fingerprint recognition, is also said to be faster and more reliable.

Users also get more freedom to customise Start and the taskbar, including choosing where the taskbar sits on the screen, while Widgets have been made cleaner and less distracting. Microsoft is also working with hardware makers through its Driver Quality Initiative to make drivers more stable, reliable and secure.

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Results Will Vary

Microsoft's figures are based on its own testing, and the company notes that actual performance depends on each device's configuration and usage. Rollout timing may also differ by device and region.

Still, for anyone not planning to buy a new PC this year, the update offers a reason to keep the current one running a little longer.

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