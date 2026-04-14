Om Power Transmission IPO Allotment Date: Check Status, GMP And Listing Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Power Transmission saw healthy demand, with the issue being subscribed 3.33 times overall, driven mainly by institutional and non-institutional investors. The mainboard issue was open for bidding from April 9 to 13.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were allotted 17,15,230 shares, but bid for 62,55,745 shares. Non-Institutional Investors led the demand, bidding 90,84,035 shares against 12,86,250 offered, translating to 7.06 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) displayed moderate interest, bidding at 1.54 times subscription, for 46,31,480 shares against 30,01,250 offered.

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Om Power Transmission IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 150.06 crore, comprising fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS) shares. The price band was set at Rs 166 to Rs 175 per share.

The IPO allotment is expected on April 15. Subsequently, it is expected to make its stock market debut on April 17.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Steps To Check Om Power IPO Allotment On NSE

1. Open the NSE IPO allotment page here.

2. Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.

3. Choose "OmPower" from the list of company symbols.

4. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

5. Click Submit to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check Om Power IPO Allotment On BSE

1. Visit the BSE allotment page here.

2. Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.

3. From the Issue Name dropdown, choose Om Power.

4. Enter your Application Number or PAN.

5. Complete the Captcha verification.

6. Click Search to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check Om Power IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

1. Go to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page here.

2. From the dropdown list of company names, select "Om Power”.

3. Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or DP ID/Client ID.

4. Enter the corresponding details.

5. Click Submit to check your allotment status.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP

According to the InvestorGain website, Om Power Transmission IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 2.2 as of April 14. With a price band cap of Rs 175, the estimated listing price is Rs 177.2 based on GMP (cap price + GMP). This means investors can expect modest listing gains of around 1.26%.

ALSO READ: IPOs This Week: One Mainboard Issue To Launch, Om Power Transmission Shares To List On Indian Stock Market

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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