IPOs This Week: One Mainboard Issue To Launch, Om Power Transmission Shares To List On Indian Stock Market

The third week of April will be a truncated week in the Indian stock market, expecting limited action in the primary market with limited openings of initial public offerings. The coming week will witness the launch of two IPOs for subscription including

one mainboard and one SME IPO and few lisitngs.

Here's a look at all IPO actions in the primary market between April 13-17, 2026:

Citius Transnet InvIT IPO



Citius Transnet Investment Trust Invit IPO will open for subscription on Friday, April 17, 2026 and end on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The IPO is a book built issue of Rs 1,350 crore. As per the draft documents, the proposed public issue, included a strategic investor portion capped at 25% of the total size. The shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Mehul Telecom IPO



Mehul Telecom IPO is scheduled to open for subscripton on Friday, April 17, 2026 til Tiesday, April 21, 2026. The company will in BSE SME and expects to raise Rs 27.73 crore through the public issue. The offer will be entirely fresh issue of around 28 lakh shares.

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New Listings

Om Power Transmission IPO

Shares of Om Power Transmission are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on April 17. The Om Power Transmission IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 150.06 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 76 lakh shares worth Rs 132.56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares amounting to Rs 17.50 crore. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 166 to Rs 175 per share.

Emiac Technologies IPO

Emiac Technologies IPO will list on the BSE SME on Monday, April 13, 2026. The offer is entirely a fresh issue totalling up to Rs 31.75 crore. The IPO bidding started from Friday, March 27, 2026 and ended on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Safety Controls & Devices IPO

Safety Controls & Devices SME IPO are scheduled to be listed on Monday, April 13. The shares will list on BSE SME.The Safety Controls & Devices IPO consists of 60 lakh shares. Safety Controls IPO bidding started from Monday, April 6, 2026 and ended on April 8, 2026.

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