Nifty Today: Bullish Reversal Pattern Emerges, But 23,280 Holds The Key

The Nifty 50 recovered from a sharp intraday decline on Tuesday to close higher after two sessions of losses, forming a reversal candlestick pattern that could signal a change in short-term direction if the index sustains gains above a key level.

The benchmark index rose 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to end at 23,243. After opening about 136 points higher, Nifty surrendered early gains and fell more than 150 points from the day's high before buying interest returned in the second half of the session, lifting the index close to its peak for the day.

The rebound came largely from banking and financial shares after the Reserve Bank of India permitted banks to raise overseas foreign-currency borrowings with a minimum maturity of three years at concessional swap rates, a move aimed at supporting dollar inflows.

Reversal Signal Emerges

Tuesday's trading session produced a hammer-like candlestick with a long lower shadow, alongside a higher high and a higher low. Market participants often view such formations after a decline as an early sign that selling pressure may be easing.

However, the pattern still requires confirmation. A close above 23,280 would strengthen the reversal setup and support the positive implications of the formation.

Resistance Levels In Focus

Despite the recovery, Nifty remains below its short-term moving averages.

The first sign of further strength would be a decisive move above 23,380, where the eight-day exponential moving average is placed. Beyond that, the index faces resistance near the 20-day moving average at 23,561 and the 50-day moving average at 23,699.

The 50-day moving average has started to turn higher. If Nifty clears these levels on stronger volumes, it would indicate that the recovery is gaining traction.

Momentum Indicators Remain Mixed

Momentum readings have improved, although they have yet to provide a clear confirmation of a trend reversal.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index has recovered to around 40, indicating an improvement in momentum. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator continues to reflect bearish momentum, suggesting the current advance may still be a pullback rather than a confirmed change in trend.

For now, buyers have regained some ground following two weak sessions.

Levels To Watch On Wednesday

Nifty needs to close above 23,280 to sustain the current recovery.

The eight-day exponential moving average near 23,382 remains the immediate target and resistance level. On the downside, a close below the 23,000-23,100 zone could weaken sentiment and revive selling pressure.

Stock In Focus: V-Mart Retail

V-Mart Retail is approaching a potential breakout from a consolidation range that has held for about a month, with Tuesday's session showing renewed buying interest.

The stock formed an open-equal-to-low candle and finished near the top of its daily range, indicating demand remained intact throughout the session. The move resulted in one of the stock's largest bullish candles in nearly two months.

V-Mart continues to trade above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages, indicating support from the broader trend structure.

Momentum indicators have also strengthened. The 14-day Relative Strength Index has moved above 60 and continues to rise, while the MACD is close to a bullish crossover.

Sustaining above the Rs 694-Rs 695 zone would support the positive setup. On the upside, the stock could test the Rs 745-Rs 765 range. A stop loss can be placed at Rs 649.

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