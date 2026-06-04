Mishra Dhatu Nigam Delivers Best-Ever Quarter in Q4; ICICI Securities Stays Bullish — Check New Target Price

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ICICI Securities Report

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has maintained a ‘Buy' rating on Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. and raised its target price to Rs 480 from Rs 445, implying an upside of around 15% from the current levels.

MIDHANI delivered its best-ever quarter in Q4 FY26, with its topline broadly in line with the brokerage estimate; thus, validating management's repeated assertion that execution shortfalls in H1 were a timing phenomenon, and not a structural one.

Highlights:

Revenue grew 34.6% YoY to Rs 5,527 million, with QoQ doubling, as deferred H1 dispatches were executed.

Ebitda, at Rs 1,160 mn, grew 24.3% YoY, with margins down 170 basis points at 21% (higher input costs at current stage).

Other income jumped to Rs 144 mn (vs Rs 76 million in Q4 FY25), reflecting higher treasury income on a robust cash balance.

PAT of Rs 777 mn grew 38.5% YoY at an effective tax rate of 27.3%.

Current order book is at ~Rs 23 billion with expected order inflow to the tune of ~Rs 15 bn in FY27.

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Icici Securities Midhani Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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