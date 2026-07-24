Lodha Developers Q1 Results: Net Profit Doubles, Revenue Soars To Nearly Rs 5,000 Crore

Lodha Developers Ltd. reported a sharp rise in its consolidated earnings for the quarter ended June 2026, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year, supported by robust revenue growth and a significant improvement in operating margins.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,372 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 675 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong momentum in its residential business.

Revenue from operations rose 43.1% year-on-year to Rs 4,997 crore, up from Rs 3,492 crore a year earlier, driven by higher project deliveries and healthy customer demand across key markets.

Operating performance also strengthened during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 95.3% to Rs 1,922 crore, compared with Rs 984 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 38.5% from 28.2% a year earlier, indicating improved operating efficiency, better project mix and stronger profitability.

The strong quarterly performance underscores continued demand in the premium and mid-income housing segments, where Lodha Developers has maintained healthy sales momentum.

Higher revenue recognition from completed projects, coupled with disciplined cost management, contributed to the sharp increase in profit and margin expansion.

Investors will closely track management commentary on sales bookings, project launches, collections and business outlook for the remainder of the financial year.

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